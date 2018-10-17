Review of controversial broadband plan to be finished within three weeks

THE independent review of the controversial National Broadband Plan (NBP) procurement process is to be delivered to the government within three weeks.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar sought the report from NBP auditor Peter Smyth in a bid to assess if the process has been compromised.

It came after the storm over former minister Denis Naughten's meetings with Irish-American businessman David McCourt who is leading the last remaining broadband bid.

Mr Naughten resigned after it emerged that he attended a July 2018 dinner in New York hosted by Mr McCourt as well as another dinner in his home last year among other meetings.

The former minister has insisted the broadband procurement process has not been compromised by the meetings.

The government published the terms of reference for independent consultant Mr Smyth's review of the NBP this afternoon.

A statement said he is "required to confirm that the appropriate guidelines and processes are followed in the procurement of the project".

The review is to consider any implications for the procurement process of the meetings between Mr Naughten and representatives of the last remaining tendering consortium led by Mr McCourt's company Granahan McCourt.

The statement said that the report will allow the government to "assess whether or not the integrity of the procurement process has been undermined by these meetings".

It said Mr Smyth will be free to review all relevant documentation held by the Department and to seek written or oral inputs from any relevant parties.

Mr Smyth is not being asked as part of the report to consider substantive issues relating to the bid, which is currently being evaluated by Communications Department officials.

He has been asked to submit his report to Mr Varadkar and the new Communications Minister within three weeks.

Online Editors