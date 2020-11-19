Revenue boss warns of “significant disruption” at ports due to Brexit

REVENUE boss Niall Cody has warned of "significant disruption" at ports due to Brexit as well as increased costs for businesses.

He told the Dáil's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that this would happen even "with all the best planning" and "the best systems in the world".

Mr Cody also said the Revenue is recruiting another 300 staff - on top of 600 already hired - to deal with Brexit-related work and that its customs operations at Dublin and Rosslare Port will be taking place on a 24/7 basis from January 1.

The Revenue chairman’s remarks came in response to questions from Wexford Independent TD Verona Murphy - a former president of the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA).

He told the PAC that uncertainty remains about the final outcome of Brexit will lead to significant changes to imports and exports to, from and through Britain.

Mr Cody said Revenue hopes to have the extra 300 staff in place by the end of January.

Ms Murphy questioned if an extra 95 to be assigned to Dublin port - on top of 130 staff already in place will be enough.

Mr Cody said much of the new work will take place elsewhere - pointing to how the postal service and parcels form the UK will account for much of the huge increase in imports.

In relation to ports he said that currently 1pc to 2pc of goods are 'red-routed' through customs and this percentage isn't expected to change.

However, at present there are around 1.6m customs declarations and this is expected to rise to 20m post-Brexit.

He said work is being carried out on a system where hauliers can be notified while still on ferries what their customs routing will be - green, orange or red.

However, Mr Cody said recent trials of the system have had "mixed results".

Ms Murphy pointed to report this week outlining how Stena Line has told Dublin Port that its infrastructure for checks on goods is in the wrong place and warning that congestion could delay ferries.

She said Dublin Port's response is to suggest changes to ferry schedules.

Ms Murphy claimed that six weeks out from Brexit "we don't have a significant coherent plan that says that Revenue is working with the ships, with the ferry operators, with the ports.

"It seems we're at a very, very late stage to be trying to say that this is all going to work."

Mr Cody said that various groups are at this stage "very concerned around their own position."

He said it's important to recognise there's going to be "significant change".

Mr Cody added: "Nobody wants to change what they're doing. But the reality is the UK are leaving the EU.”

Ms Murphy said Dublin Port is already very congested and warned of "log-jam

in the city" post-Brexit.

Mr Cody said that the facilities at Dublin Port will have the capacity to park 177 trucks.

He said if they are required to go to present between Customs, environmental health and Department of Agriculture checks the "process of moving those through that parking facility, and whatever length of time a check takes is a significant disruption on business.

"And I think it's really important that everybody realises that."

Mr Cody later said that Brexit will increase costs on businesses regardless of what trade deal there is.

He suggested costs of between €70 and €150 per transaction are "probably not far out."

Mr Cody added: "That is a huge cost on business and will be a big impact."

He said the extent that businesses can divert from the UK land-bridge - depending on the nature of their goods - is something that will seriously have to be looked at by business.

"The indications are… from the ferry companies that there will be able to provide the additional

facilities," he said.

