Revealed: The row behind dirty protest that saw farmer throw bags of cow dung at two Government TDs

A local farmer threw zip locked bags of cow dung at two Government TDs in protest over proposals for a biogas facility to be developed in his town.

Fianna Fáil’s Anne Rabbitte and Fine Gael’s Ciaran Cannon were targeted by the protester who brought the bags to a public meeting about An Bord Pleanála giving the greenlight for the controversial plant which will convert animal waste into fuel.

Ms Rabbitte and Mr Cannon both have concerns about the planning permission being given for the industrial plant in the the Galway town of Gort.

The meeting was called to discuss taking a judicial review against the An Bord Pleanála decision and €20,000 was pledged on the night by those present.

During contributions from the floor, the local man claimed the Government TDs were responsible for allowing the development go ahead.

After his contribution, he handed back the microphone and walked over to Mr Cannon who was sitting in the crowd and threw one of the bags of cow dung at him.

He then walked to the back of the room where Ms Rabbitte was standing and threw the second bag at her.

The farmer left the room and then returned and stood around two metres from Ms Rabbitte for the rest of the meeting.

After the meeting, Ms Rabbitte tweeted: “Attended a meeting tonight and a bag of sh.t thrown a me and my government colleague !!!”

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Mr Cannon said the individual’s action were “very intimidating” especially towards his Government colleague.

“He launched a tirade against us for allowing the plant to be developed even though we have no role whatsoever in the planning process,” the Galway East TD said.

“The ironic thing is if this was a decision left to the politicians of South Galway we wouldn’t even have had the meeting because the facility would have been stopped in its tracks long ago so he was directing his anger at the wrong people because we were there to support the local people,” he added.

Mr Cannon said there was concern among those at the meeting that the man could have “done something far more sinister” given the premeditated nature of the protest.

“I had Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney down in Athenry and Loughrea and they moved in and out of cafes talking to people and that is a really important and precious part of our democracy and if that is lost then we will have lost a lot,” Mr Cannon said.

He said one of the main concerns about the biogas plant is that it would be emitting “obnoxious odours” beside Coole Park Nature Reserve which he said is “one of Ireland’s finest parks”. He said it would also have a significant impact on the quality of life or those living in the area.

He said a lot of speakers among the 200 people who attended the meeting said they had no issue with biogas facilities. He also said the introduction of more biogas facilities is a key plank of the Government's Climate Action Plan and there is funding setting aside in the National Development Plan.

However, Mr Cannon said Gort is “the wrong place to put it” because Gort is a heritage town and has a lot to offer in terms of tourism.