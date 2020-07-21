The Cabinet is meeting this evening to sign off on the final list. Pictured: Taoiseach Micheal Martin this morning ahead of the meeting. (Johanna Geron, Pool Photo via AP)

The Government is expected to agree on a list of 15 countries where people can travel without being asked to quarantine on their return.

The Government is also expected to continue to generally advise people not to travel abroad unless it is an essential journey. However, the advice for countries on the green list is to take “normal precautions”.

The countries on the list where it is deemed safe to travel include Malta, Finland, Norway, Italy, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Cyprus, Slovakia, Greece, Greenland, Gibraltar, Monaco and San Marino.

Travellers flying to and from these countries will be exempt from the two week quarantine expected of all passengers arriving in Dublin Airport.

The Government also agreed on new protocols which will see random testing of passengers arriving in Ireland who are not in the green list.

Earlier today Tanaiste Leo Varadkar issued a statement suggesting the green list should be ditched if people are still being told not to travel abroad.

The Government’s message is still “the safest thing to do is no travel a broad so please holiday at home this summer” for most foreign travel.

However, the Department of Foreign Affairs advice for the green list is countries has been changed to take “normal precautions”.

