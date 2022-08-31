Dáil deputies will see their salaries rise by more than €6,500 to nearly €108,000 a year under the new public sector pay deal negotiated by the Government.

And it could see them paid a lump sum of more than €2,275 in November under a provision for a 3pc increase in 2022, backdated to February.

Senators would see a similar “bullet payment” of nearly €1,600.

Government ministers also remain eligible to benefit by more than €10,000 under the deal, if adopted, but could choose to forego the increases as they have done for several years. The deal has yet to be ratified, after being agreed on Tuesday morning, and will go to union ballot over the next five weeks.

Two years ago the Government decided that members of Cabinet and ministers of state would gift 10pc of their salaries to the State on an annual basis, together with a pay increase due under Building Momentum, the pay deal that is now proposed to be extended.

A TD is currently paid €101,193 – more than double the current average industrial wage of €45,403, according to CSO figures to the end of June this year. This would rise to nearly €108,000 a year, although some TDs have chose to forego recent rises.

A senator is paid €70,870 per annum for shorter hours and longer periods in recess compared to a TD. Their salaries would rise to €75,476 annually.

The Taoiseach, who is currently paid €217,106, will enjoy an increase of over €14,000 to more than €230,000 by the time Leo Varadkar holds the job next year.

The Tánaiste is paid €200,263 at present, and Mr Martin will hold this post when it rises to more than €213,000 in 2023.

A full Cabinet minister is currently paid €183,923, while a minister of state receives €141,657 – meaning Dara Calleary has just seen a €40,000 pay bump by being added to the junior ranks to replace Robert Troy, who resigned.

A spokesman for the Taoiseach confirmed that ministers were “currently eligible” for the public service pay deal extension, if it is adopted by the unions.

Politicians’ salaries are pegged to upper grades in the civil service. The spokesman said no decision had yet been taken on continued salary sacrifice in relation to the increases, and the issue would only come before Cabinet if the deal was agreed.

Under the terms, thought likely to be accepted, an increase of 3pc of salary will be backdated to February 2, 2022, holding out the prospect of a bullet cash payment for politicians in the run-up to Christmas.

There will be a further 2pc increaser from the beginning of March next year, and then a final hike of 1.5pc from October 2023. At the very lowest levels of the civil service this final tranche will not be less than €750, the draft deal stipulates.

Meanwhile, up to 12,000 nurse managers should get an “immediate” 3pc pay rise under new proposals to review the public service wage agreement.

The document brokered at the Workplace Relations Commission in marathon talks earlier this week says the payment recommended by an expert group should be paid in full as soon as possible.

It says in line with Labour Court recommendations, and more recently, a report of the Expert Review Body on Nursing and Midwifery, “the parties agree that Recommendation 38 of that review will be immediately implemented in full”.

This review said there was a 3.28pc difference for nurse manager grades due to the creation of an enhanced salary scale for staff nurses, which should be addressed under a sector bargaining process in the deal that took place last February.

The enhanced pay scale was introduced in a previous agreement to halt strikes.

A Department of Health spokesperson refused to comment when asked how much the increase will cost, whether it would be fully covered by the sectoral bargaining fund, or why there was a delay paying it.

“The Workplace Relations Commission proposal is currently with the unions for consideration,” said the Department of Health spokesperson.

“The terms of the proposal can only be implemented if it is accepted by Irish Congress of Trade Unions members.

“As this is an ongoing industrial relations process, it would be inappropriate for us to comment any further at this stage.”

An Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation spokesperson said she did not have costings for the payment, but said it “will be covered under the sectoral bargaining fund”.

She said it was agreed under this process and due to be paid in February, but delayed.

“No back payment has been paid yet as the circular to make the payment has not been issued,” she said.

The spokesperson said the increase would be backdated to February 1.

Nursing managers will get a further 3pc increase due to all public servants from February 2 on the new adjusted salary under the new pay deal proposals.

The spokesperson said the payment applies to around 10,000 to 12,000 nurse management grades.

The proposals document notes that a sectoral bargaining fund was set up under Building Momentum to address outstanding adjudications, awards and claims.

It said “to build on this process” the parties agree to an “exploratory engagement” for a future approach to this early next year.

The document says this would be “with a view to informing negotiations on a successor public service agreement”.

It says there should be engagement between the parties on implementing the McLoughlin Report relating to hospital pharmacists.

The document says this would be with a view to “commencing implementation” from December 1 this year on a “cost neutral basis”.