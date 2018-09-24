Revealed: Proposed new government deal which aims to end two-tier public sector salaries

New entrants to the public service are to jump two points on their pay scale in a deal aimed at ending the row over two-tier salaries.

The agreement will kick in from next March, when some staff will bypass two points on their scale in one go, while others will do it in two stages.

Under the deal, points four and eight of public service pay scales will disappear, in recognition of the two extra points added to scales in 2010.

These who suffered the deepest cuts - who were recruited around 2011 will feel the most benefit in the short term. For instance, someone on point 7 of their scale will go to point 10.

Further down the line, staff will jump one point, so, someone currently on point 3 will to straight to point 5, someone on point 4 will go to point 6, and someone on 5 will go to 7. In due course, they will skip point 8.

For teachers, it reduces the length of their 27 point pay scale to 25 points.

Next March, the deal will benefit almost 36,000 public servants , 58pc of those who were affected by the unequal pay scales.

By March 2020, 47,570 - some 78pc of the new entrants since 2011 - will see the benefits.

Government sources said the measure would apply from 1 March 2019 to each eligible new entrant as they reached the relevant scale points - point 4 and point 8 - on their current increment date.

“It will have the effect of bypassing the relevant points on the scale and thereby reducing the time spent on the pay scale for progression to the maximum point.”

The cost is €27m in 2019, €48m in 2020 and the full cost, based on current data and public service numbers in 2017, will be €190m by 2026.

Public service union negotiators were meeting government officials in Dublin today to finalise the deal.

