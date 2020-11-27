Revealed: new accounts show Sinn Féin reports financial surpluses of more than €1.5m

Sinn Féin has reported healthy financial surpluses on both sides of the Border totalling more than a combined €1.5m for 2019.

Mary Lou McDonald’s party bounced back from deficits in the two jurisdictions in the previous year with the help of the late English millionaire William Hampton’s massive donation in the North, and the proceeds of its National Draw in the South.

Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party all recorded deficits for 2019, in part due to the cost of the Local and European elections.

Sinn Féin was firmly in the black going in to 2020.

Accounts filed with the UK’s Electoral Commission show that Sinn Féin’s “Six County Report” showed a surplus of £958,935 (€1,075,000) for 2019.

It had a deficit in the North of £78,173 (€87,600) in 2018.

The party’s finances received a massive boost after Mr Hampton left the party what is expected to amount to around €4m in his will.

Sinn Féin registered £2m (€2.24m) of this with the Electoral Commission last year though further declarations are expected as more of Mr Hampton’s estate is recovered.

Earlier this month the Seanad voted in favour of Fine Gael motion asking Sinn Féin to return all but €2,500 of the €4m donation it received from the reclusive millionaire.

Political donations are limited to €2,500 in the South and foreign donations are prohibited unless they’re from an Irish citizen. Sinn Féin has repeatedly said it will not spend the proceeds of the William Hampton donation in the Republic.

The party’s “Six County Report & Financial Statements” show total donations in 2019 of £2,058,301 (€2,307,000) up from the £270,326 (€303,000) it had in 2018.

Other income in the North last year included allowances related to the Northern Ireland Assembly totalling £186,638 (€209,100) and a Westminster Representative Allowance of £168,145 (€188,450).

In the South the party recorded a surplus for 2019 of €490,029, having recorded a deficit of €97,771 the previous year.

The €174,823 spend on Sinn Féin’s disastrous 2018 presidential election campaign which saw its candidate Liadh Ní Riada get just 6.4pc of the first preference vote more than accounts for that year’s deficit.

However, the accounts filed with the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) and published last night show that its fortunes in the South improved in 2019. Sinn Féin’s “26 County Report & Financial Statements” show that election costs were down to €144,156 in 2019 from the overall €300,119 spent in 2018.

The commentary with the accounts says the Local and European Election results were “disappointing” but the party “listened to the people” and “rebuilt".

It says the Sinn Féin performed strongly in the November by-elections and saw the election of Mark Ward as a TD.

Sinn Féin’s fundraising National Draw saw income of €144,677 in 2019, up from the €106,930 in 2018.

The value of four premises in Dublin and Belfast was put at a combined €2,188,244.

Fianna Fáil recorded a €787,611 deficit in 2019 when it had significant election expenditure but still had “cash and cash equivalents” of €614,320 and remained “debt-free” at the end of the year.

The party’s treasurers expect the Covid-19 pandemic to have a “material impact” on its fundraising efforts this year.

Fine Gael reported a deficit of €1,314,371 but had cash of €865,552 heading into the election year of 2020.

The Green Party had a deficit of €90,203 for 2019 but still had €318,510 in revenue reserves from previous years.

