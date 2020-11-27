| -0.8°C Dublin

Revealed: new accounts show Sinn Féin financial surpluses of more than €1.5m

The party bounced back from deficits in the two jurisdictions in the previous year

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald and deputy president Michelle O'Neil. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Cormac McQuinn Twitter

Sinn Féin has reported healthy financial surpluses on both sides of the Border totalling more than a combined €1.5m for 2019.

Mary Lou McDonald’s party bounced back from deficits in the two jurisdictions in the previous year with the help of the late English millionaire William Hampton’s massive donation in the North, and the proceeds of its National Draw in the South.

Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party all recorded deficits for 2019, in part due to the cost of the Local and European elections.

