Revealed: MEP Mick Wallace’s wine bar advisory role not declared to Dáil while he was TD

MEP Mick Wallace’s newly declared side income as a wine bar advisor was not declared on his Dáil register of interests when he was a TD, the Irish Independent has confirmed.

The controversial politician this week made an update to his European declaration of financial interests, to say that he earned up to €5,988 a year as an “advisor to Wallace Calcio Ltd” in the three years before his election as an MEP in 2019. He was a TD for Wexford from 2011 to 2019.

The update was made after the Irish Independent revealed a TikTok video in which he claimed to have three wine bars in Dublin that were never listed on his European declaration.

Members of the Oireachtas are required to declare any income over €2,600 per year from occupations they hold while they are in office, according to the Ethics Acts.

Mr Wallace, a former developer, was declared bankrupt in 2016 and listed no income on his Dáil register after that year.

John Devitt, chief executive of Transparency International Ireland, said the current standards in public office rules “disincentivise people from fully disclosing their interests”.

“For this information to come to light would require an investigative journalist investing a lot of time and resources, or a whistleblower to come forward,” he said. “Or you might accidentally blow the whistle on yourself.

“There is so much that is not disclosed, including financial interests of family members and business associates. The beneficial ownership of assets should be disclosed. Public representatives shouldn’t just be required to disclose assets in their own names.”

In the video, posted by right-wing Italian MEP Alessandro Panza, Mr Wallace said he was against Ireland’s plan to put cancer warnings on alcohol labels, a move that is opposed by the Italian government.

The video was filmed at an event celebrating produce from the Italian regions, hosted by the right-wing Identity and Democracy political group in the European Parliament.

The revelations prompted the co-leader of Mr Wallace’s left-wing political group to seek clarity from him. French MEP Manon Aubry said this week she would “condemn” any omissions on his declaration, if they were to be found.

Ms Aubry and the Left group are campaigning for stronger ethics in the parliament on foot of the Qatargate bribery and corruption scandal that has seen several MEPs arrested and charged.

They are also pushing for a ban on side jobs that could create a conflict of interest with MEPs’ work.

Sinn Féin’s Chris McManus, an MEP who is also a member of the Left group, said: “I believe transparency is the cornerstone of a healthy democracy,” he said. “It is not my place, however, to comment on the specific declarations of individual MEPs.”

Ciarán Cuffe, a Green Party MEP, said he was “pleased” that Mr Wallace had updated his declaration.

Wallace Calcio was set up by Mr Wallace in 2003 and is associated with 10 different wine bars, restaurants and cafes near Dublin’s Italian quarter, according to official accounts.

Mr Wallace has not been listed as a shareholder or a director in the business since the financial year 2016/17.

Accounts filed with the Companies Registration Office for the 2021 financial year show Wallace Calcio is owned by Paris-based Tina Harpur (51pc) and Patricia Barry (32pc), with an address in Goatstown, Dublin. Three Italians hold stakes of 17pc between them.

Dáil guidelines require TDs and senators to declare “a remunerated trade, profession, employment, vocation or other occupation” that “exceeded €2,600” in the calendar year that they were a member of the Oireachtas. They are not required to say exactly how much they earned.

In Mr Wallace’s updated European declaration, he said he earned up to €499 a month – or €5,988 per year – in his advisory role with Wallace Calcio “during the three-year period before I took up office with the Parliament”.

Fianna Fáil senator Malcolm Byrne said: “Mick Wallace is happy to defend authoritarian regimes in Russia, China, Iran and Venezuela, while at the same time take undisclosed payments from wine businesses and not declare them and hang out with far-right Italian representatives – that record speaks for itself.”

There had been no updates to the Dáil’s published register of interests as of last evening.