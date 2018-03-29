Revealed: Full list of changes as Micheal Martin reshuffles Fianna Fáil front bench

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has made significant changes to his front-bench line-up in a bid to boost their ailing poll figures.

Mr Martin surprised TDs by summoning them to his office today and reassigning portfolios.

He has appointed Dara Calleary as Deputy Leader of the party, a position that has been vacant since the last election. Among the big movers is Stephen Donnelly who has been moved to Health spokesman.

First-time TD Jack Chambers is joining the frontbench as spokesperson on Defence. The full list of changes is: Dara Calleary TD has been appointed Deputy Leader and Director of Policy Development.

Barry Cowen TD has been appointed Spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform.

Darragh O’Brien TD has been appointed Spokesperson on Housing, Planning and Local Government.

Niall Collins TD has been appointed Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Billy Kelleher TD has been appointed Spokesperson on Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation.

Stephen Donnelly TD has been appointed Spokesperson on Health.

Lisa Chambers TD has been appointed Spokesperson on Brexit.

Jack Chambers TD will join the Front Bench in the role of Spokesperson on Defence. Mr Martin said: "Fianna Fáil’s core aim in this Dáil is to make full use of the democratic mandate we have, to hold the Government to account and ensure that fairness is at the centre of the decision making process.

"Through the Confidence and Supply Agreement we have secured a focus on investment in public services and we continue to drive forward the argument for action on the country’s housing and health crises. "We will also continue to develop new policies and strategies to deal with the country’s problems, refreshing and renewing our plan to ensure an Ireland for all."

Online Editors