Revealed: Full details of Phil Hogan's memo to Commission boss as he insists he complied with Covid-19 regulations

CONTROVERSY-hit European Commissioner Phil Hogan has insisted he complied with Irish Government Covid-19 regulations "at all times".

He made the remarks in a memo to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen where he also said he regrets the incident where he was stopped by a Garda for driving while holding a mobile phone.

Mr Hogan also outlines how he was tested for Covid-19 and the results came back negative and says that as a result: "I was not under any subsequent legal requirement to self-isolate or quarantine".

The Commissioner also says that the new strict rules on the number of people that can gather indoors had not legally come into effect on the night that last week's infamous the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner took place.

Mr Hogan does say: "At the outset I fully accept that it is abundantly clear that the event should not have been held and that I should not have attended this dinner.

"I accept this and have made a full apology to the Irish people for having done so."

Ms von der Leyen asked Ms Hogan to provide a full account of his attendance at the golf event and travel in Ireland.

There have been calls here for Mr Hogan's resignation but ultimately it is Ms von der Leyen that will decide Mr Hogan's future.

In his memo to Ms von der Leyen Mr Hogan says there are three key regulations that are relevant to the media coverage of his stay in Ireland between July 31 and August 21.

He provides details of the restrictions on events which is relevant to the golf dinner in Galway attended by around 80 people with a partition in the room.

He said the regulations afre in a Statutory Instrument - SI 234 of 2020 - which imposed a restriction on a person organising an event indoors to keep the numbers attending below 50 people.

He adds: "The legal obligations imposed by this Regulation rest with the organisers of the event rather than the attendees."

The memo says: "On 18th August 2020 the Irish Government announced a tightening of this regulation to restrict events to no more than 15 people, although I understand that the Statutory Instrument giving effect to this change and the relevant official guidance to the hospitality sector were only made available subsequent to the event.

"In reality this means that the dinner did not come within the remit of the new rules agreed on 18 August."

He tells Ms von der Leyen that the event is now the subject of a Garda inquiry to determine its compliance with Covid-19 rules.

Mr Hogan adds: "I was an invited guest to the event on 19 August 2020 and was assured by the organisers and the Hotel that it was being held in full compliance with all relevant Covid-19 rules.

"I had no reason to question or doubt that assurance, particularly in circumstances where an Irish Government Minister was attending and speaking at the event.

"Again I now recognise that the event should not have proceeded and I should not have attended."

The second key regulation identified by Mr Hogan is the requirement on people entering the country to fill out a Passenger Locator Form.

He said that he did this when he arrived home from Brussels.

Mr Hogan adds: "I subsequently was admitted to hospital for a medical intervention on 5 August where I tested negatively for Covid-19.

"As I had received a negative Covid-19 test while in hospital, I was not under any subsequent legal requirement to self-isolate or quarantine."

He said he visited Dublin on August 12 "on essential official business" to brief Tánaiste Leo Varadkar on EU-U.S. trade talks and to attend an event in the European Commission Office.

"As I had submitted my contact details on the Passenger Locator Form I remained fully accessible to the authorities at all times as required by the Regulations, notwithstanding that my negative COVID-19 status had been determined since arrival to the State."

The Irish Examiner reports today that Mr Hogan travelled to Adare, Co Limerick, stayed the night and ate out in a restaurant there on August 12 before playing a round of golf at Adare Manor the next day.

August 12 was the day before Mr Hogan's quarantine period was due to end, though as the memo states Mr Hogan says he was exempt from this requirement as he had tested negative for Covid-19.

Asked about this Mr Hogan's spokesman referred to the memo said: "I have nothing further to add to what's been published."

The third key regulations identified by Mr Hogan is the specific lockdown measures that were brought in for Kildare, Offaly and Laois.

He said: "On 7 August 2020, the Irish Government introduced a localised lockdown covering three counties, including Kildare, where I was initially staying before admittance to hospital."

He said people living within the county are not allowed to leave the county and those living outside the county are not permitted to enter the relevant counties.

But Mr Hogan outlines some exceptions - for driving through the counties - and if a person has a "reasonable excuse".

"Examples of a reasonable excuse include for reasons of work, moving residence, etc.

"The law clarifies that the examples listed are specified “without prejudice to what constitutes a reasonable excuse” for the purposes of the restrictions," Mr Hogan says.

He continues: "In my case, I was in hospital in the run up to the lockdown being introduced and then travelled back to Kildare before going to recuperate in my home county (Kilkenny), which was not under lockdown.

"I had left Kildare before the lockdown was introduced at midnight on 7 August."

He outlined three subequent trips to Kildare.

He passed through without stopping en route to Dublin for his meeting with mr Varadkar on August 12 and returned to Kilkenny without stopping.

Mr Hogan said: "On 17 August 2020, en route to Galway from Kilkenny, I briefly stopped off at my apartment in Kildare to collect essential work papers concerning the EU-U.S. trade talks.

"I believe that this constitutes a reasonable excuse for entering the county under the Covid regulations.

"It was during this journey I was stopped by a member of the Irish police who had seen me holding a phone while I was driving.

"The policeman cautioned me against holding a phone and there were no charges or further actions under the road traffic legislation.

"I very much regret having answered the phone while driving."

Mr Hogan also said: "Late on 21 August, I returned from Galway to my apartment in Kildare to collect my belongings including my passport for the purpose of traveling back to my primary residence in Brussels very early the next morning."

He said: "To my best understanding, my justification for entering County Kildare to obtain essential working documents or to get my belongings for the purpose of returning home to Brussels constitutes “a reasonable excuse” under the regulations.

Mr Hogan adds: "At all times during my brief presence in Kildare over the period, I followed public health guidance.

"When in Kildare, I was either moving through the county or momentarily there with a reasonable excuse and consequently I was not in breach of the Covid-19 restrictions imposed."

He concluded the memo saying: "To the best of my knowledge and ability I believe that I complied with public health regulations in Ireland during my visit."





Below is a a timeline of his movements following his return to Ireland, which was published this afternoon.

31 July – I arrived in Ireland, completed the statutory Passenger Locator Form and travelled to my temporary residence in Co. Kildare.

5 August - I was admitted to a Dublin hospital for a medical procedure.

While in hospital, I tested negative for Covid-19 (www.citizensinformation.ie confirms that a negative test result ends the self-restriction period).

6 August - I was discharged from hospital and returned briefly to my temporary residence in County Kildare.

7 August – I travelled to Kilkenny before the local lockdown rules came into effect at midnight in Co. Kildare (and neighbouring counties Laois and Offaly).

12 August - I travelled to Dublin from Kilkenny for essential work reasons, which required my attendance at the European Commission office. While in Dublin, I also had separate meetings with the Tánaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) and with Minister Robert Troy, to brief them on events relating to ongoing negotiations with the U.S.

13 August – I played golf in Adare, Co. Limerick and returned to Kilkenny.

17 August – I travelled from Co. Kilkenny to Co. Galway via Co. Kildare. I stopped briefly in Co. Kildare at the property in which I had been staying for the purpose of collecting some personal belongings and essential papers relating to the ongoing negotiations with the USTR, Robert Lighthizer, which continued while I was in Co. Galway. This culminated in an agreement on a package of tariff reductions on 21 August.

18 August – I played golf in Co. Galway, staying in Clifden. (no formal dinner or reception).

19 August – I played golf in Clifden, and subsequently attended a formal dinner for which I have since apologised.

21 August – I returned from Galway to my temporary residence in Co. Kildare to collect my remaining personal belongings, including my passport, and stayed there overnight to catch an early morning flight to my primary residence in Brussels from the nearby airport.

22 August – I returned to Brussels.

