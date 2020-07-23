Revealed: From VAT cuts to Help-to-Buy extension - the key points from the Government's July Stimulus Package

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tanaiste and Minister for Defence Leo Varadkar and Minister for Climate Action, Communications Networks and Transport Eamon Ryan at Dublin Castle today for the post cabinet press briefing. Pic Julien Behal Photography.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister Eamon Ryan have launched the Jobs Stimulus at Dublin Castle this afternoon.

Philip Ryan reveals everything you need to know from a reduction in VAT to the expansion of the Help-to-Buy scheme.

Small Businesses

A range of new measures were announced to help businesses get back on their feet after being wiped out by the Covid-19 pandemic. This includes significant investment in the Restart Grant scheme which will now allow businesses to apply for funding between €4,000 and €25,000 to help open their doors to customers again. Some businesses including B&Bs will now be able to apply for grants. There will be a waiver of commercial rates for most business until the end the year.

There will also be a €2bn low interest rate loan scheme which will see the Government act as guarantor for 80pc of borrowings drawn down. Businesses will also be able to delay payment of their PAYE and VAT for a period without incurring any penalties.

Workers

The Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme will be repurposed into the Employment Wage Support Scheme and run until April 2021.

The new scheme will see businesses, whose turnover has fallen below 30pc, receive a state subsidy of €205 per month per employee and this includes seasonal workers and new employees.

New companies operating in sectors badly impacted by the virus will also be eligible for the payment.

Unemployed

The Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) will be reduced and split into three separate rates in September but will be extended until April next year.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys secured substantial concessions in the July Stimulus Package to extend the payment for those who lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the payment will be reduced for most people who receive the payment from September 17. From this date the three rates of the payment will be:

• €203 for those who earned less than €200 before the Covid-19 pandemic.

• €250 for those who earned between €200 and €300.

• €300 for those who earned over €300.

All three rates will be tapered back to the standard job-seekers' payment of €203 in April 2021.

Apprentices and traineeships

Employers will be paid €3,000 for every apprentice they hire under a scheme developed by Higher Education Minister Simon Harris. They will be paid €2,000 in the first year and €1,000 in the second year if the apprentice is kept on.

The package includes a commitment to invest €200m in training and education work placement schemes which will help those who lost their jobs during the pandemic return to work.

This includes an extra 10,000 places on work placement schemes available to those unemployed for over six months and another 2,500 places funded through the Training Support Grant, along with 35,000 additional places in further and higher education courses.

First-time buyers

The Help-to-Buy scheme for first-time buyers is to be increased to allow people to claim €30,000 on the price of new homes. The current scheme allows people to claim €20,000. The expansion of the scheme means first-time buyers will be able to claim 10pc rather than 5pc of the price of a new house capped at €500,000.

Holidaymakers

People going on staycations will be able to benefit from a tax rebate on their hotel and restaurant bills. Couples will be able to claim back as much as €250 on their bills under the Government's staycation subsidy.

The tax-back scheme is to run from October this year until April 2021 and will apply to hotels, food and non-alcoholic drinks. Holidaymakers and diners will have to spend up to €625 to claim back the maximum €125 tax rebate. A couple can claim €250.

Consumers

The 23pc VAT rate on goods and services will be reduced to 21pc. This should see a drop in the cost of everything from food and alcohol to clothes and motor repairs. The Cycle to Work scheme allowance will increase from €1,000 to €1,500 for electric bicycles and to €1,250 for all other bikes.

Infrastructure and Community investment

There will also be major investment in infrastructure and communities which includes €75m for minor works for primary and secondary schools. There will be €113m for investment in train and bus networks. Another €40m has been earmarked for investment in infrastructure in heritage, arts, tourism and Gaeltacht while a further €20m for the Court Service and An Garda Síochána. The stimulus has set aside €10m for the fishing industry and on-farm renewable energies.

The Department of Housing secured €60m for refurbishing vacant housing and investing in Irish Water infrastructure. There will be an extra €10m for the Town and Village Renewal scheme.

Online Editors