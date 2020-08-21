Revealed: EU Commissioner Phil Hogan left Kildare for medical appointment and didn't return to county before lockdown was imposed

EU Commissioner Phil Hogan was based in Kildare after returning to Ireland from his EU base – but left the county for a medical appointment and didn’t return.

After arriving from Brussels on July 30, Mr Hogan was restricting movements at a property on the grounds of the K Club in County Kildare.

However, he left for a medical appointment in Dublin and after leaving hospital went to stay in Kilkenny.

Independent.ie has also learned that he travelled to Dublin during the 14 day period to meet with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

The meeting was held on August 12 - a day before his two weeks of restricting movements was due to end.

However, the Commissioner’s spokesperson insisted it was essential work.

Mr Hogan subsequently travelled to Galway the following week to take part in the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society’s tournament in Connemara and later attended a dinner with around 80 other people involved in the event.

The Commissioner’s spokesperson said: “Mr Hogan left Kildare to fulfill a medical appointment prior to the implementation of the lockdown and went from their to Kilkenny for a period of convalescence and then went to Connemara for the golf tournament

“He went to Dublin on August 12 for essential work reasons relating to his role with Commission. He need to go to the Commission’s office in Dublin to fulfil this duty and he met Tánaiste Leo Varadkar at this time, he added.

Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary resigned after it emerged he was at the golf event. Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar have also taken their parties whips from three senators each who attended the event.

Mr Hogan’s spokesperson insisted the commissioner did not break any lockdown rules since he returned to Ireland.

In a tweet, the EU Commissioner said he attended the event on the “clear understanding” that the organisers and the hotel concerned had been assured by the Irish Hotels’ Federation that the “arrangements put in place would be in compliance with the government’s guidelines”.

“Prior to the event, I had complied fully with the government’s quarantine requirements, having been in Ireland since late July,” he added.

An EU Commission spokesperson said: “Commissioner Hogan takes seriously Covid 19 rules and guidelines. He met fully the requirements regarding Covid 19 rules upon his return to Ireland from Brussels.”

“In accordance with the Irish guidelines, he self-isolated himself for 14 days following his return to Ireland.

“On Tuesday, he attended the event organised by the Irish Parliamentary Golf Society in good faith, on the clear understanding that the organisers and the hotel concerned had been assured by the Irish Hotels’ Federation that the arrangements proposed to be put in place would be in compliance with the government’s guidelines,” she added.

