Revealed: Cabinet minister's drink-driving ban

New Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen was banned from driving after being caught drink-driving.

The revelation of Mr Cowen’s three-month disqualification from driving follows the controversy over Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s ministerial selections.

Mr Cowen was stopped at a Garda checkpoint four years ago, half-way between Dublin and his home in Offaly.

The Fianna Fáil TD was on his way home from the All-Ireland football final. He had two drinks before the game and something to eat after it.

Mr Cowen was breath-tested on the spot, where alcohol was detected. He was again tested at a Garda station.

He was found to be over the limit.

Mr Cowen was punished with a fixed charge penalty notice, a €200 fine and he was disqualified from driving for three months.

The case did not go to court as the amount of alcohol in his system did not reach the level required for a prosecution.

Confirming his drink-driving disqualification, the Agriculture Minister told Independent.ie of his "shame".

"I am profoundly sorry for having made that mistake. I am deeply apologetic to all those close to me and to my colleagues, for this appalling lapse of judgement," he said.

The incident occurred on the night of September 18, 2016, just hours after All-Ireland football final between Dublin and Mayo was played that day.

