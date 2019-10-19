Revealed: Absent TD voted six times in Dáil

Timmy Dooley is recorded as having taken part in a string of votes on Thursday – but video recordings show he was not in his Dáil seat at the time.

Mr Dooley, Fianna Fáil’s spokesman on communications, initially told the Irish Independent he did not know anything about it.

However, he did not respond to repeated requests for clarity on his whereabouts at the time of the votes.

His colleague Limerick TD Niall Collins, who was seated beside Mr Dooley’s voting position, said he could not explain the anomaly.

Time is set aside in the Dáil every Thursday afternoon for TDs to vote on legislation and private member motions.

Each TD is assigned a specific seat so that their electronic voting record can be tracked. Mr Dooley’s seat was empty over the course of eight votes on Thursday afternoon, yet his vote was recorded six times.

The votes were on amendments to a Green Party motion on forestry and a Sinn Féin motion on the living wage.

There were wide margins in the results of each of the votes and it would not have changed the result if Mr Dooley's vote had not been counted.

While some votes require walk-through divisions in the Dáil chamber, votes on Thursday were carried out electronically.

Video footage of Dáil votes shows whether TDs vote 'Tá' or 'Níl' with green or red dots over their seats.

Mr Dooley's vote was recorded on six occasions during the Dáil votes on Thursday, despite his absence.

When the matter was raised with Mr Dooley last night, he said: "There must have been a mistake or something."

He also said: "I don't know anything about it".

Asked by the Irish Independent if he would investigate and come back with a further comment, he replied: "I'll try."

However, Mr Dooley did not respond to several subsequent phone calls and text messages.

Queries sent to Fianna Fáil also went unanswered.

The Oireachtas was last night looking into the matter after queries from the Irish Independent.

Prominent

Clare TD Mr Dooley (50) is a key member of Fianna Fáil leader Michael Martin's frontbench.

He was first elected to the Dáil in 2007, having previously served five years in the Seanad.

Mr Dooley has been prominent in the debate over how to combat climate change in his role marking Communications and Climate Action Minister Richard Bruton.

Earlier this year he clashed with Fine Gael TDs on the climate action committee over the issue of carbon tax.

The row was ultimately resolved and both parties backed a €6-per-tonne increase in the Budget.

In recent days he welcomed a commitment from Mr Bruton to consider 'just transition' plans for communities that rely on jobs from the coal-fired Moneypoint power plant in Co Clare.

Outspoken

Mr Dooley argued that the region faces the same challenges as the Midlands, and West Clare should be included the €46m just transition fund.

He has been an outspoken critic of the Government's controversial National Broadband Plan (NBP).

The NBP has been hit with delays and difficulties and is estimated to cost up to €5bn between State and private investment.

Mr Dooley has accused the Government of planning to make a "massive over-investment" for a network that the State won't even own at the end of 25 years.

Mr Dooley is Fianna Fáil's only TD in Clare. He is joined on the ticket for the next general election by businesswoman Rita McInerney and councillor Cathal Crowe.

Fianna Fáil will be hoping to take at least two seats.

Irish Independent