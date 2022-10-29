Return of Leo Varadkar as Taoiseach to be delayed

THE planned rotation of the Taoiseach’s office from Micheál Martin to Leo Varadkar is set to be delayed to allow the Fianna Fáil leader to attend the final EU summit of the year.

Independent.ie has learned that discussions have already taken place within Government on setting a new date for the rotation of Taoiseach and the expected Cabinet reshuffle.

While the changeover date of December 15, 2022, is specified in the programme for government, this clashes with the next European Council summit in Brussels. It is now expected that Mr Martin will attend that summit and that the changeover will happen a few days later.

“It is not practical or fair to ask or expect him to resign early. So, we’ll sort out a new date. Nobody is going to fall out over a few days,” a senior Coalition source said.

A second senior Coalition source said the matter would be decided upon by the Taoiseach and Tánaiste ahead of December.

A strong signal that Mr Martin is likely to return to Brussels for his final summit as Taoiseach came at the last summit earlier this month when there was no farewell tribute for him as is traditionally the case for departing leaders.

By contrast, European Council president Charles Michel led tributes to outgoing Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi with leaders playing a brief tribute video and Mr Draghi receiving a long and warm round of applause from fellow EU leaders. The change of Taoiseach requires Mr Martin to tender his resignation to President Michael D Higgins and for Mr Varadkar to be elected to the Dáil, then be formally appointed by the President, before appointing his own Cabinet. Such proceedings will require a full sitting of the Dáil.

Mr Martin was elected on the last Saturday in June 2020, raising the possibility that the Dáil could sit on Saturday, December 17 to elect Mr Varadkar as Taoiseach.