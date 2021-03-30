Ireland is braced for Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s address on lockdown restrictions to the nation today.

A number of changes are due to be introduced to Ireland’s current lockdown regime. Here is everything we know so far, ahead of the announcement today.

Travel

People will be permitted travel within their county from April 12 under plans to be discussed by Cabinet.

However, senior Government sources have ruled out allowing inter-county travel.

Household Visits

Two households will be allowed meet outside from April 12, under plans to be discussed by Cabinet.

However, people will be told they can only meet one household outdoors and not in back gardens of homes.

Funerals

The number of people who can attend funerals will also be increase to 25 next month.

Sports

Outdoor sports, such as tennis and golf, and non-contact training for under 18s will be permitted from April 26, according to a plan agreed by the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19.

Under the proposed plan only two people will be permitted to play non-contact sports outdoors from the last week of April.

Children will be able to take part in non-contact sports training in pods of 15 from the same date.

Senior county GAA teams will be allowed recommence training on April 19.

Outdoor Amenities

From April 26, Dublin Zoo along with other outdoor attractions and heritage sites can reopen.

Construction

Residential home building will return on April 12.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is seeking to have residential development return ahead of commercial construction later in the month.

Hospitality

Plans are for the hospitality industry to open during the summer months. Nphet warned that if the health service loses control of the virus now it could result in a wave of new cases which could last into the summer and this could put opening hospitality at risk.

Timescale

Nphet warned that any major lifting of restrictions in the coming weeks may result in another significant wave of Covid-19 cases which could last until mid-summer.

As a result, Government plans to reopen the country are set to proceed at a much slower pace than expected over concerns about the continued high number of daily Covid-19 cases.

Warnings

The Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 were given dire warnings last night from Nphet and the HSE about the transmission of the virus and the impact it will have on the health service.

With the rate of daily cases remaining stubbornly high, it urged against easing of restrictions over the next four to eight weeks as it could jeopardise progress made in controlling the virus.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn gave a presentation to a Cabinet Committee on Covid-19, which sources at the meeting described as “grim”.

One source said Nphet want to hold off easing restrictions significantly for another four to eight weeks to reduce the risk of another wave of the virus.

Another source at the meeting said Nphet urged ministers to “hold firm”.

The source conceded there would only be a gradual easing of “very few restrictions” next month. “I think we didn’t lower expectations enough,” the source said.

