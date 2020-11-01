| 15.8°C Dublin

Reputation of ‘Leaker Varadkar’ diminished and possibly permanently dented by IMO pay controversy

Maitiú Ó Tuathail socialising with Leo Varadkar

Maitiú Ó Tuathail socialising with Leo Varadkar

Senan Molony

Leo Varadkar’s reputation is diminished and possibly permanently dented today, although he will surely survive the coming Dáil fuss over the details of the issue at hand.

The public will absorb the fact that Mr Varadkar was involved in self-admitted secret double-dealing over critically important negotiations that still had to arrive at full acceptance.

It is therefore hard not to arrive at the conclusion that the Tánaiste tarnished the office of Taoiseach, the highest executive post in the land, by breaching good faith in negotiations.

