Leo Varadkar’s reputation is diminished and possibly permanently dented today, although he will surely survive the coming Dáil fuss over the details of the issue at hand.

The public will absorb the fact that Mr Varadkar was involved in self-admitted secret double-dealing over critically important negotiations that still had to arrive at full acceptance.

It is therefore hard not to arrive at the conclusion that the Tánaiste tarnished the office of Taoiseach, the highest executive post in the land, by breaching good faith in negotiations.

He was talking to the IMO, the Irish Medical Organisation, representing all GPs.

After arriving at a draft deal — still to be fully approved through endorsement by its membership — he disclosed full details to the president of the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP), the IMO’s direct rival and a poacher of its membership.

Mr Varadkar has effectively resorted to an argument that the end justifies the means — which has always been highly morally dubious through history, but is a common-enough resort of politicians who want to push things through.

Since the NAGP represented some GPs, it was an attempt to inform them of the details of a new contract which would apply to them...even if the IMO was the sole approved agent of that change.

But this ignores the insurgency of the NAGP within the profession at the time.

The NAGP claimed 1,200 members among an estimated 2,800 GPs nationwide, although it has since folded its tent.

Whatever the intention — and the recipient of Leo Varadkar’s couriered copy of the draft agreement was his personal friend, Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail — it must raise questions in the minds of trade unions about his bona fides in future talks.

And trustworthiness is a key requirement in an Enterprise, Trade and Employment Minister — formerly known as Minister for Labour.

He will be on the opposite side of the negotiating table, but will all be above board?

Or will there be back-channels to someone else in a wider game?

The public sector pay deal runs out at the end of December and will have to be renewed.

Embarrassment is the least of it, especially when Mr Varadkar has built a reputation on plain speaking and telling it as it is.

Which brings us to the political implications of this controversy, which are arguably greater for the Fine Gael leader as an individual careerist.

‘Leaker Varadkar’ is not a good moniker, and it robs him of considerable authority.

Leaving aside the rights and wrongs of the current case — with Sinn Féin baying ‘How many more leaks were there? How many more documents? How many more times?’ — it must be that Mr Varadkar’s leadership of the party is now damaged.

That is because his ability to impose discipline is impaired, because he is now an admitted breacher of the rules himself.

Any future renegade, when confronted by a transgression, can point the finger in return.

And a leader who can’t impose discipline is a vulnerable leader indeed.

The whole ‘do as I say, not as I do’ argument comes into play.

Perceptions of hypocrisy can be more corrosive than the initial public revelation of duplicity, which this appears to be, by standard dictionary definition.

It just might be that the current episode, which will likely fizzle out this week, will nonetheless be seen by future chroniclers as the time when ‘Leaker Varadkar’ began to lose his grip of the party, with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe notably prominent yesterday in actions to soothe the situation.

Mr Varadkar will likely make a clean breast of things when he makes his anticipated statement in the Dáil tomorrow.

Although coverage of this will no doubt be blown away by the US Presidential election, there will be a lingering realisation by Mr Varadkar that he has very publicly dirtied his bib.