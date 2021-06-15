Republic will not suffer restricted access to EU markets over Brexit row, commissioner Mairead McGuinness says

THERE is no plan to curb Ireland’s access to the EU single market as a fallback to resolve the Brexit crux over the North, the Irish Commissioner Mairead McGuinness has insisted.

The Financial Stability Commissioner rejected reports last week suggesting the EU could impose checks on Irish goods going to mainland Europe to solve the ongoing impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Ms McGuinness said the EU has shown a willingness to be flexible with the UK about how checks were done on goods moving to the North from England, Scotland, and Wales. But she warned that any extensions to “grace periods” delaying such checks cannot be applied by Britain unilaterally and must be negotiated in advance between London and Brussels.

Commissioner McGuinness, who is in charge of financial services in the Brussels executive, was speaking to the Seanad’s Brexit committee. She told senators that the policy-guiding Commission had identified potential solutions for items like medicines, the VAT regime and tariffs.

“But there comes a point in a relationship when if you are not being fairly treated, or not being treated with respect, there is a need to respond”, she said of EU threats of retaliatory action against Britain right up to trade sanctions.

Ms McGuinness said the lead Brexit negotiator Commission vice president, Maros Sefcovic of Slovakia, had completely denied reports that the EU would impose checks on goods leaving Ireland for the countries like France, effectively giving this State lesser status in the border-free single market.

“There is no interest here at the commission to make the problem an Irish problem, because clearly this is a Brexit problem. It is a decision of the UK which they took in my view without consideration of the wider implications,” she said on an online link from Brussels.

“I would like to stress very clearly that is not on the agenda here,” Commissioner McGuinness stressed.

Ms McGuinness said the EU wanted a strong relationship with the UK “as a close neighbour and a partner.” But she stressed that Brussels would respond “firmly” if the UK took another unilateral decision to defer its commitments and that the EU had been forced to take legal action against the UK in March.