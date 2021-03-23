Republic could reject a united Ireland, O’Callaghan warns 

A BORDER poll is likely before the end of the decade but could be rejected by people in the Republic unless detailed preparations are made, Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan has warned.

Mr O’Callaghan has outlined a detailed plan for how a united Ireland could function with proposals for a new constitution and a bicameral parliamentary system with one house in Dublin and another in Belfast.

A united Ireland would be part of the EU and the Eurozone and the South’s current 12.5pc corporation tax rate would be adopted. Unionists would get a certain number of cabinet positions, according to Mr O’Callaghan’s paper which was delivered to an online audience at his alma mater, Sidney Sussex College in Cambridge, on Tuesday.

The Dublin Bay South TD - who is seen as a possible successor to Taoiseach Micheál Martin as Fianna Fáil leader - spoke to an audience of over 300, including former UK deputy prime minister David Lidington and Fianna Fáil TDs Dara Calleary and James O’Connor.

“Unless we do the preparatory work that I am suggesting here, there is a prospect that the people of Ireland could reject the proposal because there's also a requirement for what would probably be a subsequent referendum in the South for the purposes of approving it,” he said.

“And it's important that that gets the support, otherwise it would be totally rejected and that would be a terrible situation if the people of Northern Ireland voted for it and then there was a vote in the South saying that we weren’t going to go along with it.”

Mr O’Callaghan told the audience: “It is likely within the 2020s that a Secretary of State for Northern Ireland will call a referendum”.

The Fianna Fáil backbencher defended the against criticism that he is “lukewarm” on the prospect of a border poll.

“He has set up a Shared Island Unit within the Department of An Taoiseach, it has real power and I think the Taoiseach recognises that there is going to be a referendum in due course,” Mr O’Callaghan said.

But he said rushing into a referendum next year would be “chaotic” and that the focus should be on “on issues, not dates”.

The 24-page paper outlines how unionism would have just over 11pc of the vote of the electorate in a new united Ireland meaning it would consistently have a part to play in the formation of governments. It argues that in order for pro-union parties to retain influence there would be a requirement that a certain unspecified number of cabinet positions would be filled by representatives of unionist parties.

The paper also says there would be “merit” in the positions of First Minister or Taoiseach and Deputy First Minister or Tánaiste being elected by popular vote.

The new state would have two national languages and a regional system of policing that would include An Garda Síochána and the PSNI.

There should be a 10-to-15-year phasing out of the current up to £10bn UK government subvention with EU regional development funding accessed during this transition period.

A high-speed rail link between Belfast and Dublin could be built and extended to other cities.

Religious references or affiliation should not form any part of the new constitution, the paper states. Mr O’Callaghan acknowledged there would be contentious issues around flags, emblems and anthems which should be dealt with outside of the political framework through an all-island citizen’s assembly.

During a Q&A with audience members, Mr O’Callaghan also rejected suggestions that a united Ireland could join the Commonwealth, saying this was “often thrown out as a sop to appease unionism” and that it required looking “much more deeply as to what is required to recognise and respect unionist identity”.

Online Editors