THERE has been a reprieve for thousands of workers entitled to flat rate allowances after Revenue announced that no changes will be made to the system until 2021.

THERE has been a reprieve for thousands of workers entitled to flat rate allowances after Revenue announced that no changes will be made to the system until 2021.

Reprieve for thousands of workers on flat rate allowances as Revenue announce no changes until 2021

Workers had feared "slash and burn" changes to the expenses regime to kick in next year,

Now there has been u-turn on plans to impose changes to tax breaks given to almost 600,000 employees to cover work-related expenses in January.

The decision came after consultations between Revenue and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe earlier this week.

There have already been claims that the government was seeking to delaying changes to the system until after the general election.

Fianna Fáil TD Shane Cassells claimed earlier this week that that Mr Donohoe has "pulled a rabbit out of his magician's hat" to delay changes to the system.

Under the system, Revenue gives tax relief on expenses to many types of employees. This can cover equipment, uniform and stationery costs.

The Government deferred the roll-out of a Revenue review of the system last year following a public outcry.

Now the introduction of changes is to be delayed again.

A Revenue statement this afternoon said that it has decided to defer the implementation of any planned changes to the flat rate expenses (FRE) regime until 1 January 2021.

This is pending the outcome of a review relating to the tax deductibility of expenses in employment by the Tax Strategy Group (TSG).

It said the decision has been taken in light of Mr Donohoe "supporting plans to examine policy and legislative options in relation to several aspects around the entitlement to tax relief for expenses incurred in employment".

A review of the system by Revenue has been underway for the last 18 months and is scheduled to conclude shortly.

Revenue said: "The review has highlighted a number of inconsistencies throughout the regime including: different treatment between the self-employed versus employees; ineligible registration fees claimed; and the nature of expenses claimed."

Mr Donohoe wrote to Revenue Chairman Niall Cody on Tuesday noting that "the review has raised a number of aspects in the current FRE regime where further policy consideration may be warranted".

Revenue's statement added: "Responding to Revenue's suggestion that a number of tax policy matters relating to employment expenses might be best considered by the Tax Strategy Group, Minister Donohoe indicated his support that the TSG would be 'an appropriate forum in which the issues in question can be fully considered'."

Mr Cody wrote to Mr Donohoe today to say that having taken the ministers views into accoun, the Revenue has decided to defer implementation of any planned changes to the FRE regime pending the outcome of the TSG review.

Revenue will be making its report on the review of the FRE regime available to the TSG as soon as it is finalised.

Online Editors