Replacing the Justice Minister, who is going on maternity leave, with a women sends out a better message to aspiring politicians

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys will assume the responsibilities of the Justice portfolio while Helen McEntee is on maternity leave

Philip Ryan Twitter Email

The last day of April this year will see the introduction of the country’s first Minister without portfolio. Justice Minister Helen McEntee will assume the role as she takes paid maternity leave for six months before returning to her own position in six months’ time.

In the interim, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys will assume the duties and responsibilities of Minister for Justice. She will be assisted by Fine Gael Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton, who will be designated new responsibilities from the Department of Justice while also remaining in her current position in the Department of the Environment.

Fianna Fáil Minister of State James Browne, who already serves in the Department of Justice, will be given additional responsibilities.

