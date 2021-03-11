Replacing the Justice Minister, who is going on maternity leave, with a women sends out a better message to aspiring politicians

The last day of April this year will see the introduction of the country’s first Minister without portfolio. Justice Minister Helen McEntee will assume the role as she takes paid maternity leave for six months before returning to her own position in six months’ time.

In the interim, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys will assume the duties and responsibilities of Minister for Justice. She will be assisted by Fine Gael Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton, who will be designated new responsibilities from the Department of Justice while also remaining in her current position in the Department of the Environment.

Fianna Fáil Minister of State James Browne, who already serves in the Department of Justice, will be given additional responsibilities.

The maternity-leave ministerial shake-up announced in the Dáil by Taoiseach Micheál Martin is a significant day for Irish politics, but it is only a sticking-plaster solution.

First and foremost it gives Minister McEntee and her husband Paul some peace of mind as they focus on raising their first child.

But it does not resolve the ministerial maternity-leave quandary for any future female Cabinet minister who becomes pregnant while serving at the highest level of Government.

The Taoiseach acknowledged legislative or even constitutional changes will be necessary to ensure other female ministers, or indeed TDs, are faced with a workable situation. “We want to make sure that having a family is in no way in conflict with pursuing a career in public life,” Mr Martin said.

The constitutional requirement for the Cabinet to be made up of strictly no more than 15 ministers is the main stumbling block to introducing a more permanent solution for ministerial maternity leave.

Various Government departments are examining the issue and the Citizen Assembly on Gender Equality will also debate possible solutions.

The decision to appoint Ms Humphreys as an interim Justice Minister was made after the issue gained publicity when Ms McEntee announced she intended on taking her full maternity leave.

Appointing Humphreys to the ministry is interesting in itself. She is already a Cabinet minister with two busy portfolios – Social Protection and Rural and Community Development.

Fine Gael naturally wanted to keep the party political balance at Cabinet and were not keen on a Fianna Fáil TD or even the Taoiseach taking on the Justice responsibilities.

Gender was not the only issue but Fine Gael sources say replacing a female Cabinet minister, who is going on maternity leave, with another women rather than male colleagues sends a better message to women considering a career in politics.

Humphreys is the longest-serving female Fine Gael Cabinet member and has vast amounts of political experience. In Fine Gael, she is considered both a workhorse and a steady pair of hands. It is also hoped the Cavan/Monaghan TD’s links to the border means she will have a unique understanding of the issues facing the region during a difficult time in Anglo Irish relations.

Cross-border policing may prove tricky over the coming months if tensions continue to escalate over the Northern Ireland protocol.

The enforcement of Covid-19 restrictions could also become a headache if the appalling vista of a fourth national lockdown emerges. There is also the possibility of a Garda investigation into Tánaiste Leo Varadkar over his decision to leak a State contract.

At the same time, Ms Humphreys will have to address the ever-increasing social welfare bill linked to pandemic payments and make a decision on whether or not to increase the State pension age next year.

The budget for both her ministries will need to be decided before Ms McEntee returns from her maternity leave. It will be no small order keeping the two departments afloat.