Rent freeze during Covid-19 pandemic to end on August 1

The Government’s freeze on rents during the Covid-19 pandemic will come to an end on August 1.

However, legislation will be enacted directly after the freeze ends to ban evictions until January next year

The Cabinet will sign off on the plan this evening through a meeting which will be held over the phone.

The move is bad news for renters who had been promised by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien that the rent freeze would remain in place until October.

But Attorney General Paul Gallagher raised serious constitutional concerns about the ban on rent hikes being extended any further under existing emergency health legislation.

As a compromise, the freeze will be extended until August 1 while Mr O’Brien prepares legislation which will prevent landlords from evicting tenants until January. It is planned that the new laws to protect tenants will come into force on the same day.

The move is sure to spark anger among Opposition TDs who have put huge pressure on the new government to extend the rent freeze despite a constitutional protection of property rights.

Last month, Mr O'Brien publicly pledged he would not allow any rent increases for at least another three months.

Speaking to the 'Sunday Independent', the Housing Minister said: "In the short-term [with] the certainty that gives and stability it gives, it would be useful to extend it for another three months."

At the height of the pandemic the Government introduced a ban on rent increases and evictions as part of a number of measures aimed to limiting the movement of people.

Emergency legislation allowed the Cabinet sign off a rent freeze which was previously deemed to be unconstitutional.

The current Attorney General and his predecessor Seamus Woulfe have argued that the freeze could be not continued to be implemented when travel restrictions were being eased.

