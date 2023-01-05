Removal of limit on number of alcohol licences will threaten traditional Irish pubs, rural publicans warn

There are fears traditional rural pubs could be swallowed up by chains if extinguishment law is removed. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Proposed changes to licensing laws will threaten the future of traditional Irish pubs and have a detrimental impact on the industry, rural publicans have warned the Government

Justice Minister Helen McEntee announced plans to deregulate the pubs sector with the removal of a limit on the number of alcohol licences to try to “revitalise and reinvigorate” rural Ireland.

However, the group that represents rural publicans has said it was “gravely concerned” that this would achieve the opposite effect.

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) fears the proposal to abolish extinguishment – the system that allows a new pub to open only when another pub permanently closes – will threaten the existence of family-run bars and lead to chains opening up in villages and small towns.

It said pubs were in decline in rural Ireland due to demographics and changing consumer habits.

“If deregulation is introduced, existing publicans – who are part of the local community – will be forced to close up if new pubs open in their areas as there isn’t enough business to support more pubs,” the VFI said.

In the last 17 years, there has been a 21pc decline in pub numbers.

There were 8,617 seven-day licences issued in 2005, compared to 6,788 in December 2021.

The VFI said many rural pubs trade only between Wednesday and Sunday now and the demand was not there for more pubs.

Under current legislation, in order to obtain a licence for a new pub or off-licence, it is necessary to extinguish a licence already in force.

The Sale of Alcohol Bill would remove the need to extinguish a licence – with this coming into effect three years after it is signed into law.

Publicans are now urging the Government to amend this part of the bill.

Paul Moynihan, the VFI president who runs a pub in Donard, Co Wicklow, said the prospect that “anyone may be able to come in and open up a business” may threaten the quintessential country pub, the majority of which were family-run.

“There are two bars in Donard. My bar has been in the family since the 1940s and the other one has been there for at least three generations.

“Family-run pubs are the backbone of this country. We’re just afraid that anyone would be able to come in and open a licensed premises in an area where there is no need for more pubs.

“You could have big-chain businesses coming in and then they will take away trade from pubs that have been there for decades.”

In a submission to the joint committee on justice, the VFI warned that unlimited access to licences would put existing pubs out of business and it said new entrants to the market would be less likely to succeed due to a lack of generational expertise.

It said the measure would lead to the demise of the traditional Irish pub and a deterioration in standards.