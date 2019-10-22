Regina Doherty gets dragged into 'votegate controversy' as it emerges she wasn't in seat before of after Dail vote

Video footage of a Dail vote on legislation to protect renters shows Ms Doherty was not in her seat when the vote was called.

However, the voting screen showed Ms Doherty’s vote recorded on an amendment to the Residential Tenancies Bill on May 8.

After the vote is cast video footage again shows Ms Doherty is not sitting in her seat.

TDs have 60 seconds to vote on legislation but Dail cameras do not show this period of time on the official Oireachtas website or when proceedings are being transmitted live.

Ahead of an earlier vote on the same bill, Ms Doherty is seen speaking to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

A spokesperson for Ms Doherty said: “The minister categorically denies she ever asked someone to vote for her when she was not in the chamber nor would she ever.”

The spokesperson also said a pair of “distinctive boots” worn by the minister can be seen in the chamber shortly after the vote was called which he suggested was proof she was in the Dail.

This comes as Fine Gael plans to try and force ‘Votegate’ TDs Timmy Dooley and Niall Collins to make statements over the controversy in the Dáil tonight.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his ministers discussed the fallout from the 'phantom voting' scandal at their weekly meeting this morning.

Sources told Independent.ie they want the Fianna Fáil TDs to appear before the Dáil tonight and face questions.

Government chief whip Sean Kyne will make the proposal when the Oireachtas Business Committee convenes later today to agree the agenda for the week.

A majority of the cross-party committee will have to give their consent to time being set aside.

It's understood Fine Gael may also request that time be allotted for Lisa Chambers and Barry Cowen who have also been caught up in the controversy to give explanations for their actions.

Such a move would be unusual, especially as the Ceann Comhairle has already begun an investigation.

However, one minister told Independent.ie: "An ongoing investigation never stopped Fianna Fáil demanding Q&As with Frances Fitzgerald and Charlie Flanagan in the past."

The statements would come as Fianna Fáil public expenditure spokesman Barry Cowen became the latest front bench TD to be dragged into the growing 'phantom voting' storm.

His vote was recorded on a Brexit law and on two other pieces of legislation last month where he appeared to be absent from the chamber and other TDs sat in his seat.

Last night, Mr Cowen insisted he never asked a colleague to vote for him when he was not in the chamber.

As the voting controversy deepens for Fianna Fáil, it threatened to spread to Fine Gael as well - with ministers forced to deny they were absent from the chamber when votes were cast.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said he was out of camera, but present, when a vote was cast in the Dáil on January 17.

Fine Gael junior minister Damien English also moved to insist he did not get a phantom vote cast for him - and has the diary to prove it.

And Rural Minister Michael Ring has denied he was absent for a vote in October 2018 where he was marked down as voting.

Mr Ring can't be seen in his seat on video for about 10 minutes during a vote on housing and tax motions.

"I was in the chamber at the time but may have been off camera," he said.

Their colleague Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan issued a grave warning that laws passed as a result of tight Dáil votes could be open to legal challenges.

Already there are rumblings that an anti-abortion group is scouring video of the passing of the legislation allowing terminations.

An investigation into irregular voting, ordered by Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl, is being conducted by the clerk of the Dáil. A report could be ready by the end of the week.

The probe was launched after the Irish Independent revealed Fianna Fáil TD Timmy Dooley's vote was recorded six times during a Dáil session last week despite his absence from the chamber.

Limerick TD Niall Collins later admitted he voted on Mr Dooley's behalf. He claimed he was of the mistaken belief his colleague was in the chamber.

Now Dáil video footage of a vote on Brexit legislation from March, uncovered by this newspaper, shows Mr Cowen's vote being recorded while he's nowhere to be seen.

Mr Collins was sitting in Mr Cowen's seat during the vote in question while former TD Billy Kelleher - now an MEP - is in his.

Mr Kelleher's own vote is recorded in the row behind, despite him not sitting there.

Separately, Dáil video from September 26 shows Mr Cowen's vote being recorded twice, while he appears to be absent from the chamber.

Mr Dooley was in the Offaly TD's assigned seat during the sitting. Mr Cowen is seen walking into the chamber just minutes after the two votes.

Last night he insisted: "I have never asked a colleague to vote for me when I was not in the chamber."

But his statement did not definitively say he was present in the chamber at the time.

"As has been confirmed in the last few days, there is a known practice of members who are in the House asking colleagues to press the voting button if they are away from their seats in other parts of the chamber," he said.

"There are at least four entrances to the chamber that are used frequently by all members of the House."

Mr Cowen said he welcomes the investigation ordered by the Ceann Comhairle. "I hope there are recommendations in the report that will tighten voting practices," he added.

The question mark over Mr Cowen's votes creates another problem for Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin. He has already temporarily demoted two front-bench members - Mr Dooley and Mr Collins - pending the outcome of the Ceann Comhairle's investigation.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has been forced to insist he did not go missing when he was casting a vote in the Dáil.

Mr Murphy has been drawn into the phantom votes controversy over a vote on January 17.

The minister leaves his seat after a vote and then returns 27 minutes later. But Mr Murphy says he was in the chamber and is merely out of sight.

"I was present and voted. In the shot, I'm out of camera and I am in the chamber. You can clearly see my minister's folder remains at my seat and it's never out of my sight when I'm in the chamber."

And junior minister Mr English insisted he did not get any colleague to cast a vote for him. His vote was cast on May 15 on the Greyhound Bill 2018 but the video of the vote shows he was not in his seat on the Government benches.

Mr English says his ministerial diary shows he was in the Dáil that day for the votes. "I have never in my life asked anyone to vote for me if I wasn't there in the chamber," he said. "If I voted, I was in the chamber. If I was stuck talking to someone, I would ask someone to push it for me," he added.

