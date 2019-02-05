Referendum to extend voting rights in presidential elections to diaspora delayed

A referendum on extending voting rights in presidential elections to the diaspora will be delayed until at least October, Independent.ie has learned.

The vote has been long scheduled to coincide with local and European elections in May - but minister are looking at dates in late October or early November.

Sources said the entire political system is currently focused on Brexit and the possibility of a no deal scenario or extension of Article 50.

"This referendum is going have high profile debate and will need a strong campaign so the decision has been taken for the autumn," a source said.

A separate referendum to reduce the 'pause period' before a couple can get a divorce will go ahead as planned on May 24.

Ministers passed a memo today agreeing the presidential referendum will take place in autumn, possible on October 25 or November 1.

The memo also discussed the option of amending the time period over which a presidential election is held in order to factor in facilitating a worldwide electorate.

The delay is likely to prove hugely controversial, particularly among Sinn Fein representatives who have long called for Irish citizens living abroad to get a vote.

Online Editors