Red-faced RTÉ admits showing Ivana Bacik TV programme before by-election was an  ‘inadvertent error’

RTÉ has embarrassingly admitted it was wrong to broadcast a TV show featuring the Labour Party’s Ivana Bacik just three days out from the by-election in Dublin Bay South.

The national broadcaster is blaming an “inadvertent error” for the programme being shown on Sunday night with the Labour Senator.

Ms Bacik is in a battle with Fine Gael for the seat and she featured prominently on a programme called National Treasures.

RTÉ is now having to show a special report on the by-election on Prime Time tomorrow night to “ensure fair coverage is given to all candidates”. However, it is unclear if Ms Bacik will also feature on this programme.

Read More

Read More

The incident is reminiscent of a row between RTÉ and Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael during a by-election won by current Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

The broadcaster’s election steering group, which monitors election coverage, met today to discuss the broadcast.

Fine Gael complained to RTÉ after Ms Bacik’s appearance on a prime-time TV show. RTÉ has strict rules about fair coverage of candidates during campaigns.

The steering group has told Fine Gael “the broadcast should not have happened”.

RTÉ says the National Treasures repeat broadcast was watched by 31,000 viewers over the age of 18 in Dublin. The programme is not currently available on the RTE Player.

“An inadvertent error saw a repeat broadcast of a National Treasures arts programme from 2018 air on RTÉ One on Sunday evening, which featured a contribution from current by-election candidate Ivana Bacik,” said a spokesperson for the broadcaster.

"RTÉ Prime Time will feature an extended report on the constituency by-election tomorrow night, which will ensure fair coverage is given to all candidates across RTÉ during the campaign.”

Ms Bacik spoke about her family background on the programme. Showing a Waterford Crystal vase, which is a family heirloom, she detailed how her Czech grandfather was imprisoned by the Nazis. After World War II, he moved to Ireland with his young family, where they settled in Waterford and established the world famous crystal factory.

The show invites members of the public to submit everyday items as national treasures.

The programme was not a current affairs show or related to the by-election. Nonetheless, Fine Gael warned it was considering all its options.

RTÉ elections coverage has ended up in the courts previously.

The incident is reminiscent of a row during the 1998 Cork South-Central by-election. Mr Coveney, the Fine Gael candidate following the death of his father Hugh, and Fianna Fáil’s candidate Sinead Behan, had questions about the constituency put to them in the form of a quiz. Both fared badly but claimed they had not been told in advance about the interview format.

The item was then accidentally broadcast on RTÉ Radio amid fuming protests from Fianna Fáil, including then Taoiseach Bertie Ahern.

Read More