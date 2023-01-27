Recent controversies gave the public an insight into how Fine Gael does business, but now the Government has some big decisions to make

There are reasons to be cheerful. The days are longer and warmer – for now. Inflation dipped slightly and the cost of fuel is not as extortionate as it was.

Financial supports helped with energy bills during the cold months. The Government has thrown billions of euro at households and businesses, and yet it has still built up a significant nest egg.

The last couple of weeks haven’t been very cheerful for the Government. This is especially so for the Fine Gael side of the coalition, what with a minister resigning for fibbing on a planning permission application and Paschal Donohoe being grilled over his election expenses.

While the controversies gave the public a useful insight into how Fine Gael does its business, it was something of a distraction from the bread-and-butter issues facing people.

The Government has some big decisions to make over the coming weeks, which may result in fewer reasons to be cheerful. But you can be sure your cheerfulness will be to the fore of our governing politicians’ minds over the coming months, with elections looming on the horizon.

February 28 is the date for your diary, as that is when a significant number of cost-of-living measures are set to expire.

They include the 21c excise duty cut on petrol and 16c on diesel. The Vat rate on electricity and gas bills is also due to rise, from 9c to 13.5pc on this day.

That means pump prices are likely to go up again in March, but the situation is still being monitored and a massive spike in oil prices might mean excise cuts will have to stay

There are no plans currently to extend the €200 energy credit into the months beyond February, but that could change.

There is a bit of good cop-bad cop playing out within the coalition over what is going to happen to state supports come March.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar – the good cop – insists there will be no cliff-edge abolition of all the energy measures. Tánaiste Micheál Martin has been making similar inferences.

The bad cop is Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, who, over recent weeks, has hinted that the public needs to prepare for the end of state energy supports. We have to “wean ourselves off” the loving support of the Government, he reckons.

Before Christmas, Mr Ryan suggested excise duty cuts on fuel and Vat reductions on energy bills should not continue beyond February. As mentioned, the price at the pump isn’t as bad as it was and the Greens certainly don’t want to encourage people to fill up their tanks or leave heaters on all night.

Mr Ryan also set up a scheme to ease the financial burden for hauliers whose businesses live or die on the price of fuel.

Official discussions on the measures will begin in two weeks’ time, and Finance Minister Michael McGrath has asked his officials to examine the effect of all the supports before the Cabinet sub-committee meetings.

There are advance talks about introducing another round of electricity supports in March or April, as the high bills over the winter months won’t fall into letter boxes until then. An expansion of targeted measures for households that most need supports are also on the table.

The other big-ticket item due to expire next month is the reduced Vat rate on the hospitality sector. Tourism Minister Catherine Martin has not been shy in saying she wants to keep the reduced rate, but much will hang on whether the vat cut is being passed on to customers.

When it all comes down to the crunch, politicians will talk figures, but they will also want to make sure voters still have reasons to be cheerful.