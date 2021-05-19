Reboot of aviation needed for industry to take flight after Covid

Major concerns over job losses in aviation have been expressed at the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting tonight, as calls for more supports were made.

Clare TD Cathal Crowe bemoaned the Aer Lingus pull-out from Shannon and the closure of cabin crew base, saying the airline should not be “using the crisis” to make economies.

It comes as Taoiseach Micheál Martin is meeting the CEO of Aer Lingus, Sean Doyle tomorrow.

Senator Timmy Dooley, also of Clare, said the issue went back to transfer of Heathrow slots from Shannon to Belfast some years ago.

Whatever has to be done by Government to get the management of the airline to change their minds should be done, he said.

Senator Dooley said the Department of Transport was not showing adequate support for aviation so far, and this attitude needed to change.

If Shannon was not included in the first phase of measures for aviation recovery it would be “left to the four winds,” he said, and mean that “we will have failed on regional development.”

Sligo TD Marc MacSharry said that while he didn’t doubt the commitment of Transport minister Eamon Ryan, leader of the Green Party, “his background would not have him lament the demise of the aviation sector.”

Other countries throughout the world had invested billions in airlines “and we need to come up with some sort of package to support aviation out as far as Spring 2022.”

He said was vital to both the corporate travel and tourism sector and thus the pace and extent of our recovery.

As difficult as it was being the leader of a three-party coalition, the Taoiseach would have to step up and commit to supporting aviation, Mr MacSharry said, no matter what the Greens might think.

Christy O’Sullivan of Cork South West complained about Cork Airport layoffs as the Taoiseach responded that the Government had given significant support to aviation, with Aer Lingus getting a €150m loan.

It was the third wave that threw Aer Lingus off, as it upset all their plans, Mr Martin suggested, adding that there would be a comprehensive statement next week on travel. This would also cover entertainment and sport, with substantive work on the evaluation of mandatory hotel quarantine, he said.

“The EU digital certificate provides a framework to get travel back,” the Taoiseach said, telling members Ireland was now in a different space with vaccination. As a small open economy, aviation is really important.

“We must ensure connectivity for tourism, the economy and future growth,” he said. “The government is committed to regional connectivity and is committed to Shannon airport.”

There needed to be an effective rebooting of aviation, he added, and the Government would engage with the airlines and airports.

“This is crucial to tourism and economic growth of all regions in the country.”

Meanwhile the announcement by Pfizer that it is to manufacture vaccines in Ireland “is a substantive investment and shows confidence in Ireland’s economy,” Mr Martin said, adding that he had worked hard personally to ensure Ireland was part of its chain of production.

The €40 million injection “will secure supplies for us and have us ahead of the variants into 2022 and 2023,” he told TDs, Senators and MEPs.

He described the cyber attack as “significant and extremely serious,” adding that it was base and immoral criminal activity .

“We have hundreds working on this issue, with external expertise and specialist consultants,” Mr Martin said.

“We are rebuilding and restoring the systems. This is crucial for patients who need access to radiology, diagnostics and therapeutics.”

Meanwhile the Taoiseach said housing would be treated from now on as being as big an issue as Brexit and Covid, with “all hands on deck."

“We must get supply up, and we want 40,000 housing units a year over the next decade. We need all areas of public and private sector to drive on supply.”

Deputy Jim O’Callaghan said Reits (real estate investment trusts) “should probably be banned from home ownership.”

He said the accommodation crisis facing the country was a housing issue, not a financial one.