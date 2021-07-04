The voters of Dublin Bay South were finally able to see the candidates in this week’s by-election face-off against each other in a live televised debate on RTE’s The Week in Politics.

Over the course of an hour, broadcaster Áine Lawlor grilled candidates on national issues such as the housing crisis and corporation tax while also focusing on more local topics such as the closure of the Portobello Plaza and the development of the Glass Bottle site.

Here we look at the performance of the seven candidates involved in the debate:

Read More

Senator Ivana Bacik, the Labour Party

Expand Close Ivana Bacik / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ivana Bacik

Bacik remained composed throughout the debate without making any significant interventions on any of the key issues discussed.

She was forced to defend Labour Party leader Alan Kelly’s time in Government as Housing Minister which she sidestepped by shifting the focus on to Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

She called for a Dublin Bay Taskforce to address the water quality in the constituency only to be told by the other candidate that one already existed. A bit of an embarrassing faux pas.

Rating 5/10

Senator Lynn Boylan, Sinn Féin

Expand Close Senator Lynn Boylan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Senator Lynn Boylan

Boylan was strong on the housing crisis and backed up her attacks on Fine Gael with examples such as the party’s refusal to support Dail motions on legislation linking rent increases to inflation.

She was also critical of former Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy for not buying the Glass Bottle site when it was owned by Nama.

Defended her opposition to property tax by giving an example of women who lost her husband and two legs who is currently who is concerned about the charge. She was uncomfortable when discussing her party’s stance on the Special Criminal Court.

Rating 5/10

Claire Byrne, Green Party

Expand Close Green Party's Claire Byrne / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Green Party's Claire Byrne

Byrne held her own on among the more established political operators and was well able to defend Green Party policies on rent and climate action.

The only time the temperature of the debate increased was when she clashed with Lynn Boylan over Climate Bill pushed through the Dáil. She appeared to walk back on comments she made about hoping her voters would transfer to Ivana Bacik by saying she personally will give the Labour candidate a number two.

Rating 6/10

Deirdre Conroy, Fianna Fáil

Expand Close Deirdre Conroy, Fianna Fáil / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Deirdre Conroy, Fianna Fáil

Conroy did not appear to be over her brief and struggled to get points across when questioned on Fianna Fáil’s record on housing and the Government’s restrictions on the hospitality sector.

She highlighted her work on the repealing of the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution and said she hoped to use her life experience to fix the housing crisis.

Rating: 2/10

Sarah Durcan, Social Democrats

Expand Close Sarah Durcan, Social Democrats / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sarah Durcan, Social Democrats

She made no obvious slip ups during the debate but did not manage to differentiate herself from the other candidates on the left.

She focused heavily on criticising Government policy on housing and the reopening of society. She said the implementation plan for the Digital Covid Certificate for foreign travel is a “complete shambles”.

She also insisted the State should own the where the proposed National Maternity Hospital is being constructed.

Rating 4/10

James Geoghegan, Fine Gael

Expand Close James Geoghegan, Fine Gael / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp James Geoghegan, Fine Gael

Geoghegan was under pressure to defend Fine Gael’s record on housing and deflected by attacking Sinn Féin’s opposition to the Land Development Agency and noting the Labour Party was in government when tax breaks for investment funds were introduced.

He hit back at Bacik’s call for a Dublin Bay Taskforce by noting that councillors working in the constituency know one already exists.

He also made a well-timed intervention to criticise RTE for airing the anti-migrant views of the National Party candidate during a section on the smaller parties and independents running the election.

Rating: 6/10

Brigid Purcell, People Before Profit

Expand Close Brigid Purcell, People Before Profit / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brigid Purcell, People Before Profit

Purcell’s campaign message – insisting the Dáil does not represent people of her generation stuck in rental trap – is strong but her delivery let her down.

She seemed over reliant on speaking notes when answering questions. She also made good points about the need for more public spaces in the constituency but again did not articulate her views as well as she might have hoped.

Rating: 3/10