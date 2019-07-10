Rat who forced closure of Dáil bar found

A RAT who forced the closure of the Dáil bar has been caught.

Pest control specialists were called into Leinster House today after staff failed to take down the rodent with a golf club.

He was first spotted by Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin on Tuesday afternoon, forcing the closure of the exclusive Members’ Only Bar.

Later that evening the “plump” rat was spotted in the adjacent Visitors’ Bar which is open to the public.

Eyewitnesses say the rodent was extremely brazen as he repeatedly tried to evade capture.

He eventually “surrender” on Wednesday evening. However, the two bars remain closed “until further notice”.

Officials believe the rodent was a lone invader but they cannot be certain.

Health inspectors were contacted by Oireachtas authorities as a precautionary measure.

This is usually a busy week for the bar as TDs wind down for their summer holidays which start tomorrow.

Leinster House is undergoing extensive renovations which are likely to have disturbed the rodent and led it out into the open.

It remains uncertain when the bar facilities will be cleared to reopen.

Online Editors