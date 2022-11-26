Louise Bayliss from Focus Ireland at the launch of the Raise the Roof Rally for housing at Buswells Hotel in Dublin

Thousands of people are expected to march through Dublin today in protest at the housing crisis and the Government’s “cruel” housing policy and failure to deliver affordable homes.

Musicians Glen Hansard, Lisa O’Neill, Donal Lunny, Brendan Begley and Laura Quirke and Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham are mong the well-known faces who will be among those joining the Raise The Roof rally which sets out at 1pm from Parnell Square.

They will be joined by trade unions, Travellers organisations. homelessness and housing organisations, and politicians of many hues as they aim to put pressure on the Government to solve the problem that is seeing people unable to afford to buy homes, paying sky-high rents and forced to emigrate once again.

The protest comes after figures showed homelessness has hit an all-time high of 11,397 in emergency accommodation, including 3,500 children.

Macdara Doyle, co-ordinator of the Raise The Roof campaign, said last week at the launch of today’s rally that “official policy has now conspired to lock an entire generation out of the housing market”, with house prices, rental costs and homeless numbers at record highs.

He said that despite a change of government in 2020, “we did not see a change in policy”.

“You look at the targets in Housing For All, about 300,000 over the course of (the Government’s) lifetime, and the vast majority of those are being delivered by private developers.

“It’s not possible. They cannot deliver affordable housing. It’s just simply not possible.”

He said that during public consultations people told them how house prices and rents have been “spiralling beyond their means”, and that the threat of evictions and homelessness looms over them, despite the Government’s winter eviction ban.

“In one of the meetings we had in Dublin southwest in Tallaght recently, there was a story emerged of a family that were living in a disused animal shelter in a nearby farm and sending the kids to school every day and bringing them back to that at night. That’s where we’re at.”

Owen Reidy, general secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, said that despite campaigns over the past five years, “the situation remains appalling for so many people”.

“This campaign is probably the most important campaign that the trade union movement is involved in currently, because it’s probably the most fundamental issue facing our society today.

“You look at young people who have been effectively let down by the state and essentially locked out of not just the aspiration to own a house, but the aspiration to have a decent rental accommodation.

“What is different this time is those who are on decent incomes, those that we would have considered to be well paid in the trade union movement, white-collar, professional background, they are struggling just like everybody else, and I think this is one of these moments where it’s civic society saying ‘we’re all in it together’.

“It is a cruel circular chain of breakdown of public policy and it is affecting everybody,” he said.