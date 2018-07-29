Businessman and Dragon's Den entrepreneur Gavin Duffy has confirmed that he is seeking a nomination to run for the presidency.

Businessman and Dragon's Den entrepreneur Gavin Duffy has confirmed that he is seeking a nomination to run for the presidency.

Race for the Áras: Businessman Gavin Duffy confirms he is seeking nomination

Mr Duffy confirmed this morning he is seeking the backing of four local authorities to contest the presidential election.

He will speak to Waterford County Council this Tuesday.

Writing on Twitter Mr Duffy said if he secures a nomination he will run "the most modern, dynamic, interactive election campaign possible".

President Michael D Higgins. Photo: Tony Gavin

Urging anyone who wants to get involved in the "roller-coaster" of his campaign to get in touch he describes himself as "not just above but not of politics".

If I get the required 4 Council nominations I will run the most modern, dynamic, interactive election campaign possible. If you want to be on the rollercoaster, make history, elect a President that is not just above but is not of politics email info@gavinduffy.ie — Gavin Duffy (@GavinDuffy) July 29, 2018

In an exclusive interview with the Sunday Independent newspaper Mr Duffy said he believed incumbent President Michael D Higgins should face the same questions every candidate will be asked.

"I believe there has to be open debate and I feel President Higgins has to be there and has to stand up to the stump and answer the questions," he said.

The 58-year-old joins Independent Senator Joan Freeman - the Pieta House founder - who is also canvassing local authorities for a nomination.

Artist Kevin Sharkey is also seeking a nomination to run, while Independent Senator Pádraig Ó Céidigh has yet to declare his intentions but has expressed an interest in running.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin this week confirmed their selection process and the party will not confirm their candidate until September 16.

Senator Joan Freeman. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Online Editors