Questions grow over how Michael Healy-Rae clocked into Leinster House on same day as Kerry funeral

It has now emerged that Mr Healy-Rae appeared on television the night before via a Skype link from Kerry. The TD took part in an interview on Virgin Media’s ‘Tonight Show’ after 11pm on the night of June 20, 2018, to talk about his bicycle being stolen.

The following morning he attended a funeral in Sneem and that evening he held a number of constituency clinics in north Kerry.

It meant the chairperson of the Oireachtas’s EU Affairs Committee missed was not present in the Dáil for a keynote address from EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

However, official attendance sheets show that he somehow managed to ‘clock in’ using an electronic fob issued to every TD so that they can record their presence in Leinster House.

TDs must be in the House for at least 120 days every year to qualify for a Travel and Accommodation Allowance, which in the Kerry representative’s case is worth €34,065 annually.

Mr Healy Rae has told the Irish Independent he could not be “in two places at the same time” but has failed to explain the anomaly.

He said: “I try to cover Co Kerry as good as I can. I cover the rest of the country in as good a way as I can.

"I'm asked to go to things outside county and I represent people in the best way I can.

"Whether that's inside in the Dáil, whether it's chairing Oireachtas committees, whether it's attending briefings, I just do my best."

His absence on the day of Mr Juncker’s speech was a matter of controversy locally at the time, although it was not then known that he had registered as attending the Dáil.

Following criticism from Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil, Mr Healy Rae told ‘Radio Kerry’ it was the “proper and right thing” for him to be at the funeral of his son-in-law’s uncle.

“Everybody in the Sneem, Waterville and Kenmare areas know exactly where I was yesterday,” he said on the day after Mr Juncker’s visit to Dublin.

After the funeral Mr Healy Rae is understood to have attended a number of constituency clinics which were advertised to take place across north Kerry from 6pm to 10pm.

The deputy also missed a visit by the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in May 2017 but was marked as being in Leinster House.

Some 140 out of 158 TDs were in the Dáil chamber to Mr Barnier set out his commitments to Ireland.

At the time, Mr Healy-Rae claimed he did not attend because he was not afforded either an opportunity to meet Mr Barnier or contribute to the debate in the chamber.

Mr Barnier used the speech to promise he would work with TDs to avoid a hard Border because "nothing should put peace at risk".

Speaking last night, Mr Healy Rae defended his work on behalf of the people of Kerry saying he gives "150pc every day to politics".

"I start out every day as early as I humanly can," he said.

Records show Mr Healy Rae has missed nine of 10 voting sessions in the past two years, most of which took place on Thursdays.

In some cases, he would have been "paired" with Government deputies, meaning he has agreed not to vote in order to facilitate the absence of a minister.

Put to him that logic suggests he clocks in early on Thursday mornings and departs for home, Mr Healy-Rae replied: "I can't even comment on that because that wouldn't be fair to say.

"I can't give any more than I'm doing and that's it. That's the only comment I'll give."

He added that reporters "can go this way and that way" looking to criticise him but "I do not spare myself".

"I'll issue an open invitation because I've done it with reporters. Come away with me, any one of ye, any day. I don't care if it is Monday or Sunday, come away with me and see what it's like.

"They can see exactly what it's like. They can stick with me and see for themselves.

"Maybe when they'd have one day put down with me, they wouldn't be anxious to come the second day," Mr Healy-Rae said.

