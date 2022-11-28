Quarter of small landlords say they are likely to sell up in next five years, rental board warns

A quarter of small landlords have said they are likely to sell up in the next five years.

Nearly all small landlords rent out properties part time and it is not their primary occupation, according to a Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) survey.

A quarter of the small landlords surveyed said they are either likely or very likely to sell their rental properties in the next five years, TDs and senators will be told by RTB chiefs at the Dáil’s housing committee on Tuesday.

At a time of diminishing numbers of properties available and increasing rents, just over half of landlords have said they are unlikely to sell.

The survey also found that rent controls and changing laws around tenancies are difficult to understand not only for landlords, but also tenantsd.

“These surveys also showed that property owners, tenants, and agents found the regulatory framework and changing legislation difficult to navigate and understand,” Tom Dunne, chairperson of the RTB, will tell politicians.

He said a more straightforward legal framework would make it easier for both tenants and landlords to comply.

“Having a clear and streamlined legislative framework in place would make it easier for property owners and tenants to understand and comply with their responsibilities, which would have a positive impact on the sector overall,” Mr Dunne will say.

Some tenants were also not aware of their rights.

“There was also a lack of awareness among tenants of some key protections. In addition, it was reported that the RTB disputes process took too long to reach a final outcome,” Mr Dunne will say.

The board has also seen many disputes arise due to a misunderstanding or misinterpretation of the law, with 80pc being resolved through mediation.

According to the survey, 90pc of landlords have positive experiences with their tenants.

The Residential Tenancies Act should be reformed to improve processes and reduce administrative burdens, the committee will be told.

The board will also acknowledge the challenges faced by landlords in registering their properties, as they have to do so under new rules.

However, property owners have reported issues with the software in place.

“We acknowledge that the new registration system has created difficulties for some property owners and agents, and we are working hard to address these,” Mr Dunne will say.