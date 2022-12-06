Quarries accused of still producing defective blocks were found to be in line with standards when inspected

Quarries accused of still producing defective blocks were found to be in line with standards after being inspected, TDs and senators have been told.

State bodies tasked with overseeing the quality standards of concrete blocks told the Dáil’s Housing Committee that they surveyed concrete blocks from quarries which were suspected of still producing defective blocks.

The claims were made at a committee hearing earlier this year that there are still some “bad apples” in the industry producing defective and “wholly unsatisfactory” concrete blocks.

The head of the National Building Control Office said tests were carried out on blocks from the quarries in question after these claims.

“Yes, those actual specific statements were investigated. The economic operators were inspected, tests were carried out,” said Máiread Phelan.

“There was no non-compliances found.

“We’ve checked that vigorously.”

There are fewer than 70 full-time building control officers in county and city councils throughout the country, who are responsible for carrying out inspections, the committee heard.

Feargal Ó Coigligh from the Department of Housing said this is a “challenging” area as there are issues in relation to the retention of staff as well as their competency when it comes to dealing with geology.

The committee also heard that concrete blocks may pass tests and comply with regulations but may not be suitable for their intended purpose.

“A block that may be suitable in Wicklow in a nice, fine climate in the sunny south east may not be suitable in the most highly exposed area in Europe on the west of Ireland,” said Ms Phelan.

She said it is the designers responsibility to adapt the block if needed.

“It can be fit and it can comply but then you must look at it in use,” she said.

Sinn Féin TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn questioned if a particular quarry was tested. He said this quarry was responsible for “thousands” of faulty homes.

Officials told him this quarry is no longer operating and has closed.

The committee heard that 17 quarries were tested in Donegal as part of the audit, despite there being around 30 to 40 quarries in the county.

However only 17 sell construction products, which is why only these were surveyed.