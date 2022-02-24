A protestor holds a banner at the protest outside the Russian Embassy against the invasion of Ukraine. Picture: Gerry Mooney

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said Russian President Vladimir Putin and his “henchmen” will be held account for his “outrageous” invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking before an emergency EU Summit, the Taoiseach said last night’s attack on Kyiv presents the “most grave security situation” Europe has faced in decades.

“It cannot and it will not go unanswered,” Mr Martin said. “President Putin and those who support him will be held accountable,” he added

Mr Martin said the EU will today consider the “most severe package of sanctions” they have ever considered. “They will be aimed to hit Putin and his henchmen where it hurts most,” he said.

The Taoiseach said the sanctions will target strategic sectors of the Russian economy and block access to markets and technologies. He said assets will be frozen and Russia’s economy will be weakened.

“They will have impacts in the EU, including in Ireland, and I will work with fellow leaders to support those hit hardest,” he said.

“This aggression by Russia will cause untold hardship and tragedy for the Government and people of Ukraine who have shown remarkable resilience and resolve,” he added.

Mr Martin said government departments have been doing “scenario planning” on the potential impact of the war and sanctions on the Irish economy.

He said the Department of Foreign Affairs will soon waive the need for a visa for Ukrainians who wanted to join their families in Ireland.

He said there will be a significant migration issue arising from the conflict and Ireland will “play our part” in helping those seeking to flee the region.

The Taoiseach also criticised Russian Ambassador Yuriy Filatov who said represents a country who lied to the world about their plans to attack Ukraine.

He stopped short of saying he would expel the ambassador saying he would act in unison with his EU counterparts.

Mr Filatov said Russia has “no plans” to occupy Ukraine.

In a statement he said the “final objective” of the Russia military operation is to “stop the bloodshed” which is “inflicted by the Ukrainian military” in Donbass.

“The operation has final objective to restore peace in Donbass, create normal life conditions for its population,” said the Ambassador.

“The Russian Armed Forces are not conducting any missile, air or artillery strikes against the civilian population or the cities of Ukraine.”

He said that the decision to send Russian military troops into Ukraine is not to hurt its “interests” but to defend Russia from those who have taken “Ukraine hostage”.

“The decision to conduct the operation is not to hurt the interests of Ukraine or the Ukrainian people, but rather to defend our country from those who have taken Ukraine hostage and have been trying to use it against Russia and our people,” Mr Filatov said.

Mr Martin said EU leaders are “very conscious” of how dangerous this moment is and warned we are living in a nuclear age and it is vital that the EU “hold their nerve and keep calm”.

“The sheer militarization on the Ukrainian border, the masses of troops, air power, naval power is unprecedented in the modern era and harks back to a different era,” he said

“I think that is why economic sanctions and dealing with this in a different way to the military route is the most effective way to protect the lives of people,” he said.

Mr Martin said Putin’s war on Ukraine is “immoral” and could have been solved through diplomatic channels.

“When you look at all the television screens of the border, what do you see, you see young soldiers, 18 year olds, 19 year olds, 20 year olds.

“Why does a leader decide those people should lose their lives... as lives will inevitably be lost, families will be bereaved, for what?”

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has accused Sinn Féin of being “soft on Russia” over recent years as he condemned the Putin regime’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil, Mr Varadkar has strong words for the military advances by Russia in the early hours of Thursday morning, but also used the opportunity raise Sinn Féin's previous criticism of the Irish government for expelling a Russian diplomat.

“Today we stand in solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, Ireland is militarily neutral but in this conflict, Ireland is not neutral at all,” he said.

He said that Irish support for Ukraine was “unwavering and unconditional” and accused Russia of an “act of aggression unprecedented in the 21st century” that has “grim echoes of the past”. He said that President Vladimir Putin was responsible for “bringing war back to Europe”.

He was responding to Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty who expressed his party’s “complete opposition to the actions of the Russian government and their violation of Ukrainian sovereignty and internationally recognised borders”.

Mr Doherty said the IFSC is a major source of finance to Russia with €118bn funnelled from the Dublin financial services centre to Russia between 2005 and 2017, making Ireland second only to Luxembourg.

Mr Varadkar said Ireland would support all sanctions at an EU level and would not put any “selfish or economic” interests ahead of the responses required.

He concluded his response to Mr Doherty by welcoming Sinn Féin’s support on the issue, recalling that when he was Taoisaech in 2018, Mary Lou McDonald accused him of showing “flagrant disregard for Irish neutrality” by expelling a Russian diplomat over the poisoning of a former Russian agent and his daughter in Salisbury, England.

“For a long time your party has been soft on Russia and as recently as three years ago you described the expulsion of a Russian diplomat as violation of our neutrality. I welcome the fact that on this issue you’ve finally come to your senses, and you’ve finally realised what Putin is and what the Russian regime is,” Mr Varadkar said to some murmurs of discontent on the Sinn Féin benches.

Social Democrats TD Cian O’Callaghan responded by saying it was “not a time for political scoring from any side of the house”.

Meanwhile, in response to Mr O'Callaghan, Mr Varadkar said that the safety of Irish citizens in Ukraine is the government’s priority. He said the capacity of the Irish embassy in Ukraine to provide consular assistance was extremely limited.

He said the Department of Foreign Affairs is in direct contact with around 70 Irish citizens in the country and that arrangements are being made to give every practical assistance the State can to dependents of Ukrainian citizens in Ireland to ensure their family members are safe.

However, Mr Varadkar added: “What we can do is relatively limited.”