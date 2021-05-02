PUP phased out after pandemic and pave way for higher dole when workers lose jobs

The PUP will be phased out gradually once pandemic restrictions are lifted and not suddenly dropped.

The €350 weekly payment will slowly join the normal €203 rate for unemployment benefit.

The PUP is currently due to run out at the end of June but is now expected to continue through the summer months.

But higher dole payments for newly unemployed workers are also likely to be higher in the future to help them adapt.

The Cabinet committee on economic recovery will meet this week with discussions on pandemic support payments.

Read More

In an interview with the Irish Independent, Social Welfare Minister Heather Humphreys says she wants to avoid a cliff edge. The PUP was extended from February to the end of June. The Government has yet to confirm it will continue beyond that date.

However, ministers have given clear indications that the PUP will continue while restrictions are in place preventing people returning to their jobs.

At its peak, about 600,000 workers were in receipt of the PUP. That has reduced to about 400,000 now, but this figure will reduce again in the next six weeks as construction fully resumes, non-essential retail returns and hospitality begins to reopen. But restaurant, pub and café workers will be returning to work more slowly. The minister says the payment will not be dropped overnight and she is looking at a slow reduction.

“What we need to look at is a phasing out of the PUP. We have looked at it and there are a number of different options and I don’t see a situation whereby we simply revert everyone on the PUP back to €203 per week at the 30th of June. I think that would be wrong,”

The minister says some workers may move from the PUP to the Employee Wage Subsidy Scheme, where the Government helps employers to pay their wages.

"It depends on how quickly the economy opens and how quickly they get back to work. What I don’t want to see is a cliff edge. No cliff edge.”

The minister will be rolling out a series of supports for workers who lost their jobs in the coming months, including new skills training and work placements.

“They will not all go back to the jobs they were in,” she says.

The PUP was intended to give a higher level of welfare support to workers who lost their jobs due to the pandemic than the normal dole payments. The special €350-a-week was viewed as highly significant in maintaining social solidarity during the crisis.

The experience with the PUP has also highlighted the financial pressures placed on people who suddenly lose their jobs, particularly workers on low to middle incomes. It has prompted a rethink about State supports.

Ms Humphreys says the payment of welfare to people who lose their jobs needs to be looked at, particularly for the initial period where people suffer an “income shock” of going from a full wage to dole payments of €203. Paying different rates of dole to workers at different stages of the unemployment curve is contentious.

“As part of this too, I want to start looking at a graduated welfare system. I think that is something that I personally have some views on. We have learned from the pandemic that we don’t need a sudden drop in income, when either you are sick or you are laid off work. Indeed, I saw it many times when I worked as a manager for a credit union, where someone was unfortunate enough that they had worked all their lives or they had worked for the last 20 years or whatever, they suddenly found that they were made redundant and suddenly their income dropped hugely. There was a massive drop in their income and they had all of these bills to pay,” she says.

"I’d like to see something on a graduated welfare payments system so jobseekers benefit could be done gradually, to avoid that income shock.”

Ms Humphreys says the welfare system has to adapt to the post-pandemic environment and be in touch with the reality facing workers who need support from the State.

"I do think we owe it to future generations to consider reform of the welfare system so that they can inherit a modern social welfare system which caters for all their needs. The Tánaiste is bringing through legislation on statutory sick pay. We should look at this in all its entirely. It’s about helping people when they need it and helping them transition back into other employment,” she says.

The minister says she will be discussing changes to the system with Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath.

Read More

Irish Independent