Pubs, nightclubs and cafés to get €10,000 grant to fund live performers

Pubs, nightclubs and cafés are set to get a grant of up to €10,000 to fund live performers as part of a €2.6m government scheme.

Cabinet ministers are set to sign off on the scheme from Culture minister Catherine Martin this morning which aims to support off-peak entertainment in venues across the country.

Licensed and unlicensed premises such as pubs, nightclubs, cafés and other premises will be able to apply for the grant on the commitment that they put on at least four events with the funds.

They will be able to hold music, comedy, dance, literature or poetry events, as well as theatrical productions, plays, craft and art or photographic exhibitions.

The Night-Time Economy Support Scheme will open for applications at 1pm on June 21.

It was developed in consultation with representatives from the night-time economy sector, including the Licensed Vintners Association, Vintners’ Federation of Ireland and the Restaurant Association of Ireland.

Students who receive grants will be able to earn up to €6,552 during the summer after Cabinet ministers sign off on new proposals from Higher Education Minister Simon Harris.

The changes to the student grant scheme will allow students earn more over the summer break and ensure students do not lose eligibility for the grant.

The holiday earnings income disregard is set to increase from €4,500 to €6,552, meaning students will be able to earn €2,000 more.

This will help business – in particular tourism and hospitality – with skills shortages over the coming months.

These measures are part of a broader number of reforms to the student grant scheme.

From September, all maintenance grants will increase by €200.

The income thresholds have been changed ensuring more students are eligible. The adjacency rate has also been amended meaning more students will qualify for a higher level of support.

As part of the Funding the Future policy, Minister Harris has also outlined his intention to make further changes to the scheme over the course of a number of Budgets.