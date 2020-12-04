Pubs and restaurants urged by Government to ‘be brave’ and close if their premises become overcrowded

Ronan Carson owner of Carsons Transport brings beer kegs to the Bankers pub in Dublin ahead of the pubs reopening. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

AS pubs and restaurants reopen for Christmas, they have been urged to “do the brave thing” and shut the premises if there is too much congregation.

“Do the brave thing. Look for help. Close your business if congregation is getting too much,” declared Liz Canavan at an official Covid-19 briefing by Government – despite retail, restaurants and pubs having an opportunity at last to create some turnover.

The urging of Government to be ready to close comes amid fears that the opening up will accelerate the contagion and reseed Covid-19 in the community.

“We have an opportunity to showcase how well we can do this, but it means everyone has to step up at an individual level. Think about what you can do. If you're a business, you know what to do,” said Ms Canavan, Assistant Secretary General at the Department of the Taoiseach.

“If you're having difficulty controlling the situation. Do the brave thing. Look for help. Close your business if congregation is getting too much and work with other local businesses. Let’s all work together to make this real thing sustainable.”

The general message to the public is to get out and do shopping, meet friends, go to the cinema, and visit places, but to do so responsibly.

“It’s a big weekend in another way. It’s a weekend where we need to prove to ourselves, and one another, that we can do these things safely,” she warned.

Every contact counts towards minimising the opportunity for the virus to spread, so people should also restrain their seasonal socialising, she said.

“While there is a feeling around that we are finally going to get a chance to kick off our heels this weekend, we really have to think ahead,” she said.

“Think about the people that are closest to you, that you want to meet in the coming weeks. Think particularly about those who you might want to be with on Christmas Day, and who might be vulnerable.

“What you choose to do now will make a difference.”

It was not the case that the reopening of food-serving pubs and restaurants created a situation where we can say, “well, sure, I'll just do my own thing,” she said.

“Covid doesn't work like that. It exploits every single opportunity we give it to transmit. Every time we meet people, we open up that possibility.

“So whether you're thinking about a day in the shops, or a small get-together to watch a match, please think again about what you can do to make that a little bit safer. Maybe get together with a smaller group than you usually would.”

Anyone planning on eating out should stick with the guidelines and inform themselves what they are, the Government says. :Remember to keep household mixing to a minimum.

"You are at risk, even when you're in a controlled environment,” Ms Canavan said. “Wear a mask. We have seen how easily this virus spreads in indoor settings, and particularly where there isn't enough ventilation in the area.“

A lot of households would also fall into that category, she said, especially in winter with the windows closed.

Ms Canavan said she agreed with a description of the virus as being like cigarette smoke. “If one person in the room is smoking. You likely smell the smoke. It's the same with Covid – if one person is infected, you could also become infected when they breathe and talk.

“So if you’re meeting people this weekend and over the Christmas, try to do so outdoors. Keep your interactions short, plan ahead, and remember that some people are understandably anxious about visiting busy places and other people’s homes. So let’s respect that.

“We want people to be able to enjoy Christmas with a small group of people who are the most important to them. It will take a little bit more thought and planning than usual.”

