Public transport fa res discounts could be extended in budget package to help counter surging prices

The 20pc cut in public transport fares introduced in February looks likely to be extended into next year.

The Government is working to include a package of measures to help combat the surging cost of living in October’s budget.

These will include pension and welfare increases of more than €5 a week as well as significant cuts to childcare costs.

A number of senior Government sources have told the Irish Independent that the Green Party side of the coalition is keen to push for an extension of the public transport fare discounts, due to expire at the end of the year, included in the budget.

Read More

Sources said the move was popular with all coalition parties.

Fine Gael’s Seanad leader Regina Doherty last week called for the 20pc reduction to be made permanent.

Meanwhile, families are set to save thousands of euro on childcare costs as Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman works on plans to increase investment in the National Childcare Scheme (NCS).

The subsidy would reduce costs through core funding of childcare services.

Official budget negotiations kicked off yesterday in Government Buildings and sources were keen to emphasise a focus on “targeted measures” for the poorest households.

While most budget measures usually kick in from the following January, pension and social welfare increases may be increased from October.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says these payments will have to increase by more than €5 a week.

Budget 2022 was nicknamed the ‘fiver Budget’, with pensioners, and fuel allowance and social welfare recipients seeing increases of €5 per week.

However, Mr Varadkar has said that due to the spiralling cost of living and the strong state of the economy, increases will have to be higher this year.

“We had the biggest social welfare package in many years last year,” he said.

“But that was on the basis that inflation was running at around 2pc to 3pc. Inflation is now running at around 7pc to 8pc.

“I think it stands to reason that pension increases and the social welfare package will have to be greater in 2023 than they were this year.

"That’s only right, the cost of living is rising and the economy is in good health.

“Trade is breaking all records and the public finances are in pretty good nick.”

Mr Varadkar told the National Economic Dialogue (NED) in Dublin yesterday that there will “of course, have to be a substantial welfare and pension package greater than that of 2022” of which the “scale and detail has yet to be determined”.

Mr Varadkar also said pensioners and those on social welfare are the “hardest hit by inflation”.

“People in rural areas are more affected that those in urban ones,” he said.

He told reporters the Government is now focusing on cost of living measures for budget day and that some may kick in as soon as “overnight” once they are announced in October.

“We want to focus now on a package for budget day,” he said. “But those are measures that could come into effect almost immediately, the days after the Budget in October for example, and others that would then take effect next year.

“A lot of the weekly rates can be increased by ministerial order, it doesn’t require legislation to go through the Dáil, so that can be done more quickly, the tax measures for example.

“Sometimes, the tax measures are done on [budget night].”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said further cost-of-living measures will only kick in after the budget.

He said the reductions in State impositions and other concessions will apply this year.