Public Expenditure Minister rules out extension of lower VAT rate as he tells Fianna Fáil meeting Covid-19 costs running at €1.3bn a month

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has ruled out an extension of the reduced standard VAT rate, despite calls from within his own party for it to remain at the lower rate.

He said the VAT reduction from 23pc to 21pc had been of benefit but a six months’ limit was necessary. The reduction came into effect on September 1 last, and expires at the end of this month.

He said the cut had already cost the Exchequer €400m and a full-year reduction of 2pc would cost €800m.

While the Government was doing a lot, “we can’t do everything,” Mr McGrath told the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting this evening, sources said.

Seantor Fiona O’Loughlin and TD Marc MacSharry sought a further extension to the VAT cut beyond what the meeting heard was a “cliff-edge” at the end of this month.

Mr McGrath was told the reduction was decided on in the July Stimulus Plan when it was envisaged that retailers would continue to trade, and at a minimum would have click-and-collect in operation.

An extension to the reduced rate would “facilitate lost trading time” and was urgently required. It was not the time to let businesses down, because they were currently closed by Government order and could not trade, the meeting heard.

Mr McGrath replied that the special hospitality VAT rate of 9pc would remain, as announced in Budget 2021. But he warned that costs related to the Covid-19 crisis are currently in the region of €1.3bn per month.

He said he appreciated that current circumstances were difficult for retail, “but we can’t do everything and some decisions have to be made,” attendees said.

They reported that Mr McGrath pledged that wage subsidies and other supports will be continue beyond March, adding: “We appreciate that they are absolutely necessary.”

The possible pull-out from the Irish market by Ulster Bank was also raised and widely commented upon.

Brendan Smith raised the issue, saying it was very important that the bank continue its presence in the Republic. It was needed to provide banking competition, a wide network of services and the safeguarding of hundreds of jobs, he said.

John McGuinness of Carlow-Kilkenny raised the need for a debate on the banks in relation to mortgage arrears, vulture funds, and what he claimed was “the imminent expected pullout of Ireland by Ulster Bank”, although the bank itself has made no such announcement.

On Covid-19 vaccinations, Senator Catherine Ardagh urged that the Cabinet should be vaccinated ahead of individuals’ relevant priority groups.

Waterford TD Mary Butler, said the Government was often depending on local knowledge in relation to non-registered religious home, “so if you know of any not covered, let us know”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the priority now is the phased return of schools and construction.

March and April would see an increase in the numbers vaccinated, while there would be no “cliff edge” to economic support for anyone.

The firm intention of Government is to continue supports and keep businesses and society intact, he said. “We will also plan to reboot the economy post-Covid.”

Meanwhile Senator Shane Cassells made a strong appeal for financial support for local newspapers around the country. he said there were 46 in all who have received no support, yet radio stations had received tranches of financial assistance. They were fair in their reporting and must be supported, he said.

Jim O’Callaghan and Padraig O’Sullivan announced an intention to reintroduce the Firearms Bill the party had brought forward in Opposition two years ago.

Knife crime is out of control, the meeting heard, as are the numbers of knives being confiscated. The current maximum sentence for possession of a knife with intent to harm is five years and the Bill will extend it to ten years. The PP approved its introduction.

Online Editors