Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe apologises for not declaring election expenses

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe apologises for an error he made in not declaring services provided to him during the 2016 general election campaign in putting up and taking down posters.

Public Expenditure and Reform Minister Paschal Donohoe has said he did not know a businessman paid individuals to put up campaign posters during the 2016 General Election.

The minister apologised for the controversy around his election expenses and said he will recuse himself from any decision making around ethics legislation while the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) investigates him.

However, while admitting making incorrect declarations of election expenses and donations, he refused to resign as minister during the investigation.

The contribution to this election campaign by businessman Michael Stone is under investigation following a complaint to Sipo.

On Sunday, Mr Donohoe broke his silence on the controversy after failing to fully address questions from the Sunday Independent over the last two months.

Speaking at a hurriedly organised press conference, the minister admitted benefiting from work done during the campaign on behalf of Mr Stone who owns engineering firm the Designer Group.

He said Mr Stone paid six people €1,100 people to hang posters during the election campaign and take them down after the vote.

He also confirmed a Designer Group company van was used by those putting up the posters.

He said an allegation was made in 2017 about the use of a commercial van and he conceded he should have made a declaration for around €140 for the use of the van.

“The payment of the individuals who provided the labour and the corresponding value of the use of the company were donations to Fine Gael Dublin Central within the donation limits,” he said.

“I always hold myself to the very highest of professional standards and I profoundly regret that this matter was not dealt with correctly in 2016.

"In light of the information that's now available to me, I've taken the steps to address the issue comprehensively,” he added.

Mr Donohoe said he has reviewed his campaign expenses in light of a complaint made to Sipo in December about the work done on behalf of Mr Stone.

However, in November, the minister’s spokesperson told the Sunday Independent his constituency reviewed his expenses and all was above board.

Today Mr Donohoe admitted this claim was incorrect and said further examination of his expenses revealed there were issues.

“I was wrong in assuming that because we did not pay them there was no cost to the campaign,” he added.

He said he asked Mr Stone in December if he had paid those who put up the posters. He apologised to Mr Stone who he said is a man of great integrity,

As Public Expenditure and Reform Minister, Mr Donohoe is responsible for a forthcoming overhaul of ethics legislation. However, he will now step aside from those duties to ensure there is no conflict of interest.

He said he will participate in any process within the Oireachtas if he is asked to do so. While he said he would not resign now, he said he would consider the outcome of the Sipo investigation.

Asked why Damien English was forced to resign for providing inaccurate information on a planning file but he does not, Mr Donohoe said when he made a his declaration “believed the submission was accurate”.