Public Expenditure Minister claims he can't recall Fianna Fáil blocking pay hikes for junior ministers

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has claimed he cannot recall his party preventing the last government from changing legislation to give three ministers of State a €16,000 taxpayer funded top-up.

It comes after Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said he could not recall the Cabinet signing off on the pay hike legislation.

Mr McGrath tried to dismiss suggestions his party blocked the exact same allowance until he was read an official Fianna Fáil press statement which specifically said they would stop any law passing through the Dáil allowing for the additional allowance.

Asked about Fianna Fáil preventing former super junior minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor from receiving the payment, Mr McGrath dismissed the question saying: “It wasn’t brought before the Oireachtas the last time”.

He also raised questions about the accuracy about media reports which said Fianna Fáil was blocking the pay hike by the last Government. “How do you know that is what I’m asking,” he said.

However, he was then made aware of a Fianna Fáil press release saying the party will “block any effort to fund addition super junior position”

“I don't recall that being discussed is the straight answer and it was never put the before the Oireachtas,” Mr McGrath added.

Despite his party preventing Ms Mitchell O’Connor from receiving the payment, the minister said it is now “appropriate” that all three ministers of state in his government should receive the payment. “I personally think it is fair is that the three are treated equally,” he said.

“I'm not sure how you would choose in the absence of that which one gets the allowance and which one doesn't get the allowance,” he added.

Under current law only two ministers of State who sit at Cabinet are entitled to the allowance.

The change in law will mean Chief Whip Jack Chambers, Junior Roads Minister Hildegarde Naughton and Senator Pippa Hackett who is a minister of State in the Department of Agriculture will all be entitled to the €16,000.

All three of the Cabinet members ignored requests for comment on their five figure allowance.

