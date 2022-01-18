Public bodies must buy only fully electric cars by 2023

Electric vehicles (EVs) are 70pc cheaper to run than diesel or petrol cars. Photo: Stock image

Public sector bodies are to be instructed not to buy any fossil-fuel vehicles from next year, bringing forward a previous target of 2025.

It means they must buy only purely battery-powered vehicles – not plug-in hybrids or hybrids, which are partially powered by petrol or diesel.

It comes after massive growth in the purchase of electric vehicles (EVs) for the public sector in recent weeks – and despite a global chip shortage leading to substantially increased lead-in times for all vehicles.

Minister of State for Procurement Ossian Smyth developed a new framework for the purchase of EVs for the public service. After a slow start when only 3pc of newly purchased state vehicles were electric in the first quarter of 2021, a ten-fold increase – to 32pc – was achieved within six months.

All new vehicles in the September 2021 figures were EVs.

Mr Smyth insisted the Government was on target to achieve the Climate Action Plan goal of phasing out internal combustion engine (ICE) cars and vans in its fleets from 2023.

“The public sector is leading by example,” said Mr Smyth, who added that he had set out a challenge to it early last year to do better to meet the targets after initially falling short.

The Programme for Government commits to phasing out the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030, with the national fleet to be replaced with electric vehicles.

There is a separate promise to ensure by 2025 public sector bodies will only buy low or no-emission cars and vans.

But Mr Smyth is bringing it forward to the start of 2023, under the Climate Action Plan.

A total of 68 EVs were recently acquired, with another 52 fully electric vehicles on order, including 10 for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Inland Fisheries will get 20, and An Garda Síochána and other agencies will also get a number of EVs.

A report to the minister says there has been “a very good beginning” in buying EVs, while the take-up in the public service “has exceeded our expectations”. It notes a “healthy demand” for EVs, but also notes a 28pc price disparity with traditional petrol and diesel vehicles. However, running costs are much lower.

But one drawback is that there is “currently no alternative for a pickup vehicle, which is 15pc of the demand by quantity from public ­service ­clients”.

It notes, however, that “new models are being progressively introduced by suppliers to the market, with comparable range and size to their combustion-engine counterparts”.