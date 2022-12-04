Public believe Dublin gangland crime and Provisional republicans in Northern Ireland are linked

Public believes Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has questions to answer over her home. Picture by Damien Storan

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch's conversations with Jonathan Dowdall, above, were ruled admissible by the Special Criminal Court last week

Almost two-thirds of the public believe there is a connection between so-called gangland crime in Dublin and Provisional republicanism, according to a Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll.

And a full two-thirds say Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald should be more transparent on how she funded her family home in Dublin, the poll also finds. She has so far not fully addressed either issue.

On the Late Late Show last Friday, she cited the sub-judice legal rule that is prohibiting public discussion of a murder trial at the Special Criminal Court. She also referred to mortgage finance in relation to her home, which she said was almost paid off, but she was not pressed on either matter.

Earlier, judges at the trial ruled ten hours of conversations between murder accused Gerard 'The Monk' Hutch and ex Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall, that were captured by a garda bug, are admissible in Hutch’s murder trial despite most of that evidence being "gathered unlawfully" while Dowdall's jeep was outside the State.

The recorded evidence suggests a link between organised crime in Dublin and criminal elements associated with the Provisional IRA in Northern Ireland.

On The Late Late, Ms McDonald said she had “zero tolerance” of gangland violence, which she described as a “scourge”.

However, in today’s poll, 60pc of the public said they believed there was a connection between gangland violence and Provisional republicanism; 26pc did not believe so, and 11pc were unsure.

The poll also finds growing support for more transparency around her purchase, extension, and renovation of her house in Cabra, Dublin.

Ms McDonald bought her home for €517,000 in 2010. It was then extensively renovated and extended.

The matter is the subject of a chapter in a biography of the Sinn Féin leader by a former government minister, the columnist Shane Ross.

In the book, Ross quotes sources in the building trade as of the view that, at 2010 building-cost levels, the renovation and extension would have cost between €500,000 and €900,000.

On the Late Late, Ms McDonald sought to play down the issue, referring to a mortgage she had taken out which, she said, was almost discharged. In the poll taken on Thursday, 63pc said she should explain how she funded the purchase and development, in the interests of transparency — a four-point rise in a month; 30pc (down three points) said she should not and 7pc were unsure.

The poll also finds Ms McDonald’s personal popularity has fallen, from 45pc to 41pc. However, Sinn Féin remains the most popular political party.