Public Accounts Committee credibility now in question over Stanley tweet, Taoiseach says

The credibility of the Public Accounts Committee is in question now because of Brian Stanley’s tweet “glorifying” the Provos and his inadequate apology, the Taoiseach has declared.

“And I think he needs to reflect on that,” he added, appearing to come close to calling on Mr Stanley to consider his position, meaning a resignation would be necessary to restore the standing of the PAC.

The Taoiseach said Mr Stanley’s apology was not sufficient and his 2017 tweet about Leo Varadkar was homophobic in his view and that of many others. It had made the situation worse.

Read More

Sinn Féin had to abandon its narrative that the Troubles was “a just war,” he added, because it was no such thing.

“I do not believe his apology was comprehensive enough,” Micheál Martin declared in Dublin on Friday afternoon

“The core issue is the glorification of paramilitary events of the kind that he spoke about which resulted in the deaths of so many people,” he said, referring to the Narrow Water explosions in 1979 which killed 18 members of the Parachute Regiment.

“The loved ones of those who died are still alive. And I think it was very insulting to the victims and upsetting,” he declared at Trinity College.

“In the context of all of us wanting to deal with legacy issues in a sensitive way, it was an appalling piece of judgment.”

But what was worse than that, Mr Martin said, was the fact that on that same day, 27 August 1979, Lord Mountbattten in “an horrific event” in Mullaghmore.

“It was a crime against humanity,” Mr Martin claimed. “And I find unacceptable the inability of the Sinn Féin party and leadership to unequivocally condemn that crime against humanity.”

Two young boys being murdered on the fishing boat, along with Lord Mountbatten and members of his family, Mr Martin said, adding that such loss of life was important from a moral perspective.

“It’s also important from the perspective of informing a younger generation that this was not old enough at the time, that this was an appalling crime against humanity.”

He appeared to obliquely reference the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane, with the British Government this week refusing a public inquiry into the 1989 killing, amid allegations of collusion.

Mr Stanley and Sinn Féin’s behaviour in comparing Narrow Water to the Kilmichael incident in the War of Independence “should be called out -- otherwise, the wider credibility of investigating other murders and other unacceptable deeds, carried out over 30 years, is called into question.

“I think we need a greater degree of unequivocal condemnation from the Sinn Féin leadership on these issues, and not trying to wrap it all up and excuse it away under the a generic term ‘conflict.’

“That doesn’t work as far as I'm concerned.”

On the claimed homophobic tweet relating to Mr Varadkar’s election as Fine Gael leader, Mr Marin said: “I think it has exacerbated the situation.

“I don't quite understand his explanation in relation to that particular tweet, but clearly it had homophobic inferences. That’s not just my perspective, it’s that of many people who read that particular tweet.

“I think the credibility of the Public Accounts Committee is in question. And I think he needs to reflect on that, in terms of the issues that have arisen and the manner in which he has dealt with him.

“I wasn't entirely satisfied with the nature of the apology that was made, because it’s part of a wider agenda by Sinn Féin to essentially justify the narrative of the last 40-odd years. That's a problem for me.”

Mr Martin said it was a matter of making sure that younger generation growing up in this country “are not hoodwinked, are not misled, into thinking that all of these deeds of the last years of the last century were glorious ones. They were far from it.

“And that is the underlying agenda with Sinn Féin when they tweet in the manner which Deputy Stanley did, and when they make various statements around the past.

“It is all designed to create this idea of an unbroken chain between the War of Independence period and a more modern period. And it’s also designed to create a narrative that it was somehow a just war. It wasn’t a just war.

“There were some terrible sordid deeds perpetrated by the Provisional IRA which cannot be justified in any shape or form. And I just think they need to get that sorted. They need to address that issue in a more comprehensive way than they have.”

Mr Stanley sought speaking time to make a personal statement to the Dáil on December 15.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said she met Mr Stanley today.

She said: "We discussed the ongoing public commentary relating to tweets he has posted and a radio interview he gave in March.

"At my request, Teachta Stanley will take next week to be with his family; for whom this period of public controversy and comment has proven very difficult."

She said that Mr Stanley has written to Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl to "request time to make a full personal statement to the Dáil on the 15th December."

Mr Stanley's wife has hit out at coverage of the controversy over her husband's tweets and comments.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley made the comments on Facebook where she argued that when Sinn Féin get into Government it should remove all public funds from RTÉ.

Laois-Offaly TD Mr Stanley has hit the headlines due to a tweet he posted last weekend about British soldiers being killed in Ireland and another in 2017 that included a bizarre comment referencing Mr Varadkar’s sexuality.

Mr Stanley apologised for the tweet about British soldiers but insisted he doesn't need to say sorry for the post about Mr Varadkar, citing his own years of campaigning for gay rights.

Mr Stanley has since deleted his Twitter account.

Separately a radio interview from the start of the pandemic where he suggested that it could be possible to catch Covid-19 by eating chicken imported from China also surfaced in recent days. In the Midlands 103 interview Mr Stanley admitted that he didn’t know if there was a risk presented by that but added: “I wouldn’t be having it for lunch, would you?”

Ms Dwane Stanley posted a headline on Facebook that showed her husband was on course to having a surplus of 5,000 votes in last February's General Election.

She wrote: "Stick that in your pipe RTÉ, FG and Irish Independent Gutter paper".

In the comments beneath the post she added: "When SF get into Government one of the first things it should do is remove all public funds from RTÉ."

She added: "End there (sic) extortionate pay."

Sinn Féin this afternoon told Independent.ie that it will not defund RTÉ if it goes into Government.

Ms Dwane Stanley was co-opted on to Laois County Council in 2011 when her husband won his Dáil seat.

She subsequently went on to be elected to the Council in both 2014 and 2019.

Read More





Online Editors