Public accounts committee chair says ‘only benefit’ from costly commission reports is to legal profession

Chair of the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has hit out at the high cost of Commissions of Investigation, saying the “only benefit” is to the legal profession due to their high costs.

Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley said the “maximum potential loss to the taxpayer” from Siteserv would have been €8m, however, it took “€30m to find that out and it took six years”.

The “expectation” is that the report will cost €30m, while the Moriarty Tribunal could cost around €150m.

Mr Stanley said the white collar crime unit within An Garda Siochana should look into any wrongdoing.

“As chair of the Public Accounts Committee, I have serious, serious concerns that there’s bills of hundreds of millions of euros being landed on the taxpayer that takes years to carry out.

“Years and decades in some cases, with no one ever prosecuted at the end of them

“They go onto a shelf and the inquiry in relation to Siteserv will join Moriarty and others on the shelf, the bill is paid, the only benefit is to the legal profession with huge fees.

“Is there a better way of carrying out these inquiries?”

He said he was not questioning the reports or their findings but asked if there is a “better way” to carry them out.

“If there’s going to be tens of millions of euro spent by the taxpayer, for what? For it to gather dust on a shelf somewhere, you know?

“As chair of the public accounts committee, I’m not going to stand over this,” he said.

Mr Stanley said the committee should write to the department of the taoiseach and seek the opinions of legal experts.

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan asked if the Revenue Commissioners could be included in the discussion.

“If you’re investigating something and the investigation costs you more than the wrongdoing in the first place, doesn’t make any sense,” she said.

Meanwhile, TDs also called for An Bórd Pleanala chiefs to be hauled back before the committee.

Dave Walsh, the chair of the body, appeared before TDs last July.

However, Independent TD Verona Murphy said she had a specific question to ask chiefs about planning and density policies.

She said she has asked several times for it to be pointed out to her in legislation where minimum densities are imputed.

“We have a housing crisis and houses are not being built,” she said.

“It’s causing untold hardship and it’s causing the housing crisis.”

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan said there was only “so much” TDs were able to achieve in the previous session with Mr Walsh as senior counsel Remy Farrell was compiling a report into the organisation.

“In consideration of the level of the housing crisis, we cannot allow An Bórd Pleanala to kind of languish and stagnate in terms of some kind of legal dilemma,” she said.

“We need them to set out, in front of this committee, what’s the process for moving forward and what can we expect to see for them.”

“Can we put it on the work schedule to have An Bórd Pleanala back?”

PAC chair Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley said a request will be put in for Ms Murphy’s question, however, did not confirm if An Bórd Pleanala would be invited back before the committee.