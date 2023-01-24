Pub goers likely to drink less as a result of longer opening hours, TDs told

People are likely to drink less as a result of longer pub and club opening hours, the Dáil Justice Committee has heard.

Publican and musician representatives today raised concerns about the elimination of the ‘extinguishment’ licensing requirement in the licensing overhauls, warning it may kill off rural pubs. Currently a new pub can only open if another pub is closed permanently.

Senator Lynn Ruane said extended opening hours will see pub goers space out their drinks and not order many drinks before closing.

“You only have to see how many drinks are ordered as soon as last orders are called to see where the public health issues are to see people going up to buy six or seven drinks to try and get it into them before they have to leave the pub,” she said.

“But if you do have that kind of spread where people are leaving, people are probably going to drink less."

Meanwhile, Paul Clancy of the Vintners Federation Ireland (VFI) said there will be a “major exit” of existing publicans from the market unless they are given eight years to prepare for the scraping of the extinguishment requirement.

“That’s why we do not support the extinguishment but we feel that three years would definitely not be enough, eight years is suggested but for the reason that we feel a lot of people will leave the trade if it is passed as it is.”

Publican and Kerry TD Danny Healy Rae said he was “totally opposed” to the extinguishment requirement being removed.

He said he has “lived in a pub all my life”.

“No one in rural Kerry asked for this,” he said.

He said clubs staying open until 6am would see people not go to bed “for three weeks” and called for extra gardaí around late night venues to keep public order.

It will be “another nail in the coffin of the publicans in rural Ireland” if the extinguishment element is not kept, he said.