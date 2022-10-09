Psychologists working with students and staff affected by Donegal tragedy, says Education Minister

Psychologists from the National Education Psychological Service (NEPS) are working with students and staff affected by the tragedy in Creeslough, Co Donegal.

Education Minister Norma Foley said schools will re-open after 10 people tragically died in an explosion on Friday.

Schools should stick to routine and put in place calm, safe and secure atmospheres, she said.

“Best practice would tell us routine is important for the students, and schools will re-open but it’ll be at a pace that suits the staff, and at a pace that suits the students and it’ll be very much in an atmosphere of security and support and safety,” she told the RTÉ Radio One This Week programme.

“It’s important at this time that schools would achieve, for the school community themselves and the staff and the students, an air if you like, of calm and safety and security.”

Psychologists from the NEPS yesterday began working with schools affected by the tragedy, which claimed the lives of four men, three women, two teenagers (one male and one female) and a young girl (5).

Ms Foley said “a number” of schools are affected.

Each school has activated their critical incident protocol plans and is engaging with the NEPS team.

“The school community really operates as a family and where one is grieving, we all grieve within the school community,” she said.

The wellbeing of staff and students is at the centre of the approach which is being taken within schools, Ms Foley added.

Meanwhile, Justice minister Helen McEntee said the entire community in Creeslough will be dealing with the tragedy for “a long time”.

“The first thing I thought of was my own local shop, the people who work in it, people who go to it every day and just to imagine it happening at home, it’s absolutely devastating,” she told RTÉ’s The Week in Politics.